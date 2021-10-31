Hollywood film tragedy Rusts raises questions about set safety | Bollywood





The death of Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins following a shot from a propeller pistol held by actor-producer Alec Baldwin on the Rust film sets has sparked conversations about working conditions off-camera teams in film industries around the world, including India. Producer and Senior Assistant Director (AD) Udayan Baijal, who worked on Tenet (2020), The Dark Knight Rises and Zero Dark Thirty (2012), recently took to social media to shed some light on security. of the plateau. He tells us: An Indian film set is a microcosm of our class division. The lowest common denominator who is low paid and not highly skilled or skilled is still exposed to high risk manual labor. Sleeping, slowing things down, adding enough time to build, and allowing enough time for lighting all add up to a relatively safer set. Manasi Pareek, an independent AD chef, who recently worked on Sharmaji Ki Beti and Loop Lapeta, believes security is often not on the priority list due to time and budget constraints. It’s a lesson learned, she says, adding that shooting and flames can be created via VFX. The weapons department needs a little overhaul. Action directors don’t have enough time to prepare. There is this ho jaayega attitude. Streamlining of how guns can be taken care of needs to happen. There should be someone on the set to set how far the crew should stand (from the point of action) and there should be a barrier in front of them. It’s our fault, as part of the production, if we don’t give the action directors enough time to prepare. Action director Sham Kaushal says he has stopped firing dummy bullets for the past two years: Working conditions, including insurance, have improved now. Since stunts are a physical activity like any sport, stuntmen sometimes suffer from minor injuries. Around 200 filming takes place in India every day, but no major accidents have occurred. Production designer Madhusudan N, who worked on Tribhanga and Stree (2018), believes irregular working hours should change. I want to see mandatory weekly stops. On 12 hour shooting days, being on set an hour before call time and standing back longer after shooting results in extreme fatigue. It is dangerous for workers involved in lighting or heavy work on the set, he says. Such an accident should never happen, says Sacred Games, Choked (2020) and Ghost Stories deputy chief director Zoya Parvin. She explains: When Covid-19 arrived, we began to re-evaluate the health and safety service as an important crew service. The protocols exist but there is always room for improvement. No crew member should ever lose their life on a set. Technicians need to be skilled and their jobs require a lot of dedication and hard work. As for the weapons, you need to check them with the prop master. Risk assessment is very important. Pankaj Kharbanda, COO, Bayview Projects, has worked in the film industry for 45 years. He claims that a lot of changes have taken place in the industry over the past decades and that today an ambulance, doctor or paramedic is still on the set of his productions. I read that the person handling the gun on the Rust sets was unlicensed and had employed a non-union crew. As far as the action team is concerned, it is imperative to hire people who belong to the union. In the 1970s and 1980s the protocols were all the same when it came to gunfire. Previously for a fire sequence, a fire used to be started. But with BR Chopras’ film The Burning Train (1980) new technologies came along because they didn’t want to damage the train. Over the years, we have learned a lot from the West and adapted these, he concludes.

