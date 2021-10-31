So will be the last goodbye to Octavio Ocaa, actor of Neighbors

Octavio Ocaa has died aged 22 (Photo: Instagram / @ octavioocaa)

Nerée Godnez, a pair of Octavio Ocaa, replied the information on the last goodbye to the actor. The original post was written by the Prez Ocaa family, but their sentimental partner joined the duel.

The last goodbye to Octavio Ocaa will be in Gayosso Santa Mnica, above Mundo E (on) 10/30-2021. Thank you for your messages and expressions of affection, He takes all the love they always had for him, dictated the message.

To conclude, he added: Honor to whom the honor is due. Always live in our hearts. Fly high, Octavio. The ceremony will begin at noon, which will be attended by fans of the histrin and fans of the series. Neighbors.

Post by Nerea Godnez, Octavio partner (Photo: Instagram screenshot/@nerea.gogo)

Nerea Godnez had established an unbeatable relationship with Octavio Ocaa, so much so that in february they got engaged. The couple shared pleasant moments that decided to formalize their trip.

The couple’s chemistry was seen in the posts of the two, who showed their happiest moments. They were constantly seen traveling or having dinner in a restaurant. Fans were quick to applaud the bride and groom.

Octavio Ocaa was very serious about sharing his life with Nerea Godnez, as he even had an enviable bond with his son. With the wedding, the actor who played Benito in Neighbors he would officially become the little boy’s stepfather.

They have thus formalized their commitment (Photo: Instagram/@nerea.gogo)

The 22-year-old actor has managed to form a stable family with Nerea. One of the latest posts on her partner’s profile shows the youngest in the family dressed as a clown in front of the gray truck that was seen in the denouement of Octavio Ocaa.

On Octavio Ocaa’s Instagram profile, with over 170,000 followers, there are also postcards from the couple. In each update, the legend touched the fans, as the actor did not hesitate to express his deep infatuation with his partner.

I love you very much, congratulations my beautiful daughter, that you still have many years and that I do not miss you. You are the best, a great girl, a great mom and a great couple and a great human being. I love you very much and I am proud of you. Happy birthday my love reads a post from the actor Neighbors.

The couple are constantly uploading photos together (Photo: Instagram/@nerea.gogo)

Most of actor Ocaa’s posts were filled with comments from his followers, who expressed their pain. Unfortunately, the actor lost his life in the vicinity of the State of Mexico.

Octavio Ocaa’s last Instagram update was less than a week ago. In the photo I shared a promo of Neighbors, the spectacle that brought him to fame when he was still a child.

Neighbors, sitcom created by Eugenio Derbez, he achieved the unimaginable for Mexican television. In a first phase, they were filled with fans and a good reception. Characters like Franky and Benito rivers stole the hearts of viewers.

The iconic character of Benito Rivers (Photo: IG / @aroundsficial)

The comedy series had its first moment from 2005 to 2008. In these shows, Octavio Ocaa was seen gaining followers with his impersonation of Benito, the boy who did not want to be an actor but was allegedly encouraged by his parents.

The triumphant start of Neighbors allowed him to sneak into the collective imagination with his iconic characters. The creation of Derbez was such a success that he rubbed shoulders with The P. Luche family like the milestones of comedy. However, after its third season, the series winters.

The first phase of Neighbors (Photo: Instagram / @ Neighborsoficial)

It was until 2017 that nostalgia prevailed and Neighbors had a second stage full of many chapters. Watching the time go by was one of the reasons the endearing series gained new success. Fans were surprised at how much Benito Rivers has changed.

With shorter but constant seasons, Neighbors reached its eleventh opus, released in the middle of the present. Currently, the canon series has 221 chapters, making it one of Televisa’s most successful productions.

KEEP READING:

Octavio Ocaa’s girlfriend reacted to his death: You left me dead while you were alive

Octavio Ocaa has passed away, the endearing Benito from the Neighbors we are defeated: Eduardo Espaa and the cast of Neighbors reacted to the death of Octavio Ocaa

The life of Octavio Ocaa on television: from his discovery by Eugenio Derbez to Benito Rivers

Benito and Don Roque: the nostalgic photo that moved Vecinos fans

Octavio Ocaa, Benito in Neighbors, exposed those who say his girlfriend is with him for the fame and the money

Vecinos actor Octavio Ocaa got engaged to his girlfriend and thus bragged about the romantic moment

Neighbors: Which actor from this show got engaged recently?