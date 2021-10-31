Guide to autumn 2021 a capella concerts – le cavalier quotidien





After a long hiatus in in-person performances due to COVID-19, the universities of many a cappella groups around Grounds are finally back on stage with their first full sets since the pandemic. This year’s fall concert circuit may have already started. The Virginia Gentlemen kicked off the festivities with their Family Weekend Concert, but there are still plenty of opportunities to live out your Pitch Perfect dreams vicariously through others. For Halloween entertainment Christian Hoos Exalt, otherwise known as CHooSe, Universitys Christian a cappella will have their concert Off The Rails: Trick or Trainwreck on Saturday, October 30 at 4 p.m. at McLeod Hall. The show is free and the perfect choice for anyone looking for some fun alternative Halloween weekend plans. For a collection of pop hits The Hullabahoos, an all-male a cappella group, held their annual fall concert on Friday, October 29 at 7 p.m. in the Old Cabell Hall. Known for their soft vocals, iconic dresses, and stardom with cameos on Pitch Perfect, The Office and The Voice the Hullabahoos are one of the University’s most popular a cappella groups. The group is known for their impressive vocal renditions of catchy tunes by Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and equally popular hit-churners on this season’s show. The inclusive a cappella group from New Dominions the Universitys will perform their fall concert on Friday, November 5 at 8 p.m. at McLeod Hall. The show called New Dominions! Here we go again! is guaranteed to deliver rich harmonies and uplifting notes that will get audience members tapping their feet. Expect to hear pop hits in the same vein as their past repertoire, which included Khalid’s Better and Kesha’s Praying. Tickets can be purchased for $ 8 for university students and $ 10 for everyone else on their website or via Venmo @newdominions, or for $ 10 at the door. For rock and roll fans The university’s only rockapella group, The Flying Vs, will perform in their fall concert Caught on Camera on Saturday, November 6 at 8 p.m. at the idyllic University Chapel. The band’s previous sets have included rock and roll hits such as Aerosmiths Dream On, I Write Sins not Tragedies by Panic! at Elvis Presley’s Disco and Jailhouse Rock, so listeners can expect an evening of equally energizing hymns. For modern Indo-American fusion Ektaal the University’s a cappella South Asian fusion group will perform on Thursday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. at McLeod Hall. The group’s current repertoire includes a wide range of songs, including fun mashups like Ghungroo x Get Lucky and Dildara x Put Your Records On. Tickets are available for presale on Venmo @uvaektaal for $ 5, or $ 7 during the event. For a musical theater fix The University’s broadway a capella group Hoos in the Stairwell will perform on November 12 at 8 p.m. at the University Chapel. Enjoy favorites from old and new musicals, the band has sung everything from Hamiltons One Last Time to Wickeds No Good Deed, so there is sure to be something to suit everyone’s taste in musical theater.

