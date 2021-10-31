McCready: Lots of courage, but no Hollywood ending for Corral, Rebels





I don’t know about Heisman moments and all that. There are so many uncontrollable variables that determine who wins this award each December. I know it: Matt Corral is a star. He will be the face of an NFL franchise. He has all the tools to professionally win arms, athletics, feet, speed, etc. In case anyone still doubted Corral has what it takes to compete and excel in the NFL, he silenced them on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Corral, who was already playing on a spanked ankle, compounded the injury with 1:32 left in the first quarter. The Rebels were down, 14-3, by the time, and Corral was eventually transported out of the sideline and into the locker room, presumably for x-rays. Soon after, Corral returned to the pitch, replacing Luke Altmyer on an ongoing run. He finished with a touchdown, reducing Auburns’ lead to 14-10. However, there was no Hollywood ending. Instead, Ole Miss’s defense couldn’t get Auburn out of the field, and the Tigers took a 28-17 lead in the intermission. Dontario Drummond, such an important part of the Ole Miss offense with Jonathan Mingo absent and very limited Braylon Sanders, appeared to suffer from a hamstring injury and did not return except to serve as a decoy at the end of the third quarter on a rigged game. The Ole Miss receiving body in the second half appeared to be made up of Miles Battle, Dannis Jackson, Jadon Jackson, John Rhys Plumlee, Jahcour Pearson and Casey Kelly. This is not the recipe for #ScoreFromFar. Throw penalties at inconvenient times, Corral footwork issues that led to inaccurate throws and a storybook ending just wasn’t in the cards. Instead, the 10th ranked Rebels fall to the 18th ranked Tigers, 31-20. Ole Miss is now 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Southeastern Conference. Auburn (6-2, 3-1) still controls his own destiny in SEC West. Ole Miss, meanwhile, is now playing for bowl placement. It sucks at the moment. A victory on the Plains would have let the Rebels slip into November playing for big things. As it stands, it was an incredibly courageous effort for Ole Miss, an effort that simply had too many obstacles to overcome. When Corral threw in his second interception of the season, a bad decision at 9:01 left that ended a scoring opportunity for Ole Miss, the game was essentially over. He probably deserved a better result, but football isn’t always fair.

Speaking of fairness and / or unfairness, the SEC needs to do something about arbitration. I’m not going to sit here and be the fanboy saying the fix is ​​in or something, but the arbitration is excruciating. It fuels conspiracy theories and takes the overall proceeds. Saturday night was just bad. There is no other way to put it. It was inexcusably bad. Did it cost Ole Miss a football game? No, personally I don’t think so. Refereeing wasn’t the reason Ole Miss got slashed on the defensive line of scrimmage in the first half. The refereeing did not injure Drummonds’ hamstrings and therefore severely limited Ole Miss’s offensive staff. The refereeing did not blow covers or jump offside at critical moments. But damn, this is bad. I’m not sure that can be fixed, but at some point the league has to at least pretend to be trying to worry.

Oh, by the way, I know analytics is a fun talking point, but twice in the fourth quarter on Saturday Ole Miss had the opportunity to cut the lead with an achievable field goal. Once, a kick would have brought Ole Miss back to 28-23. Another time, a kick would have brought Ole Miss back to 31-23. On two occasions, Lane Kiffin chose to give a first try. Both attempts failed. Kiffin has said on several occasions that he is ready to be guessed about his reliance on scans. I’ll just say I don’t understand either decision on Saturday night.

Where from here? Ole Miss needs to be healthy. It’s that simple. The Rebels get Liberty, which improved to 7-2 on Saturday with a victory over Massachusetts next Saturday at 11 a.m. It’s the first of three straight home games, including dates with Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. A 10-win season could possibly give Ole Miss a great shot in an access bowl. A nine-game winning season would give the Rebels a date in a prestigious Florida bowl. In other words, there is still a ton to play. There will be a lot of talk next week about Hugh Freezes returning to Ole Miss, and while I understand how compelling the storyline is, the Rebels are just focusing on scoring one more point, avoiding a devastating loss and trying to recover bodies for November’s three-game SEC streak. For now, however, health is the topic of the day. The offensive line is decimated. The receiving body is worse. On a night when the Championship and Heisman dream, realistic or not, of dying, it’s the rapidly accumulating injured roster that threatens to derail all that’s left.

