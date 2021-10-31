Octavio Ocaa: what do we know about the violent death of the 22-year-old Mexican actor who died under uncertain circumstances

1 hour

Image source, Getty Images Legend, Ocaa was famous for his portrayal of the character of Benito Rivers in the Neighbors series.

The circumstances in which actor Octavio Prez Ocaa died have raised doubts and demands for justice in Mexico.

The 22-year-old died on Friday afternoon in a truck he was driving on a highway in the municipality of Atizapn in Zaragoza, west of the Mexican capital.

The Attorney General of Justice (FGJ) of the State of Mexico informed – without directly naming Prez Ocaa – that the young man “I lost my life from a gunshot wound to the head” after a police chase.

His body “was found inside the truck he was driving,” the FGJ said in a statement also reporting the discovery of a firearm in the vehicle.

But the images posted on social media, including a video, made many Mexicans wonder what really happened.

The video, in which municipal police officers appear investigating the scene, shows that Prez Ocaa would have made movements with his right arm, which suggests that he was still alive when the authorities surrounded the vehicle.

The FGJ told BBC Mundo that it is analyzing the footage and that there will be more statements when the investigations are completed.

Image source, Getty Images Legend, Octavio Ocaa rose to fame as a child actor.

Prez Ocaa became loved by Mexican audiences because for seven seasons, from the age of 7, he played the role of boy Benito Rivers in the television series “Neighbors”.

“I’m broke cause they took a part of my soul and my life“His father, Octavio Prez, said in a brief statement to reporters on Saturday.

What does the Prosecutor report?

Without naming Prez Ocaa, the FGJ reported on Saturday afternoon that it was investigating the reasons why the 22-year-old “lost his life due to a gunshot wound to the head”.

On Friday afternoon, the actor was driving a truck, in which he was traveling with two other people, in the streets of the municipality of Cuautitln Izcalli when the police asked him to stop, according to the FGJ.

“However, the driver did not stop and accelerate to avoid being stopped, which triggered a persecution, ”explains the prosecutor, citing the testimony of the actor’s two companions, who were arrested.

“During the chase, the driver lost control of the aircraft and it crashed into the side of the road, where the driver was found with a gunshot wound to the head,” the statement said.

“One of the companions said the driver was carrying a gun, which he had taken from the vehicle’s glove box. Both the witnesses who were traveling with the deceased, as well as the municipal police officers who tried to stop the unit, mentioned that there was no exchange of gunfire, ”reported the FGJ.

Upon inspection of the truck, authorities found “a firearm, a percussion shell and ballistic evidence on the roof of the unit, just at the driver’s height.”

“The testimonies collected from the two people who were traveling in the van indicate that they had known the driver for several years and the last few days they were with him drinking alcohol», Specifies the FGJ.

The young man’s father rejected the version according to which his son was driving drunk and assured that the two companions arrested were “people of all his confidence”.

Doubts and demands for justice

Authorities are still analyzing footage posted on social media that shows the actor allegedly alive as police surround the vehicle.

A spokesperson for the FGJ told BBC Mundo they were investigating all elements.

“Once the factual mechanics test is done, we can know the trajectory of the ball and that leaves no room for speculation,” he said.

Some of the questions posted on social media revolve around whether the authorities did not act quickly to save his life.

“Octavio Ocaa, Benito Rivers of Neighbors, was alive and they did nothing“said a Twitter user.

Others wondered if there had been any manipulation of the scene, since photographs released by journalists from police sources show that the young man at one point has a pistol in his hand and at another he does not. see you.

The label #JusticeForBenito, by the character played by Prez Ocaa, became the main trend on Twitter this Saturday.

The famous actor Eugenio Derbez, creator and director of the series “The neighbors”, was among those who asked that the matter be clarified.