Benito Rivers: the mysterious plan that followed the life of the actor of Vecinos Octavio Ocaa





Octavio Ocaa during the presentation of the seventh season of “Neighbors” on February 11, 2020. Media and Media (Getty Images) Actor Octavio Ocaa, known for the character Benito Rivers of the series Neighbors de Televisa, died Friday afternoon from a bullet in the head during a police chase. Ocaa, 22, was driving a truck through the streets of Cuautitln Izcalli (State of Mexico) when a unit of the municipal police told him to stop. The interpreter quickened his pace and began a chase that ended when the car he was driving left the road and hit a wall. The actor was accompanied by two people who survived the crash and were arrested by police. The strange conditions in which the actor died open a series of unknowns to investigators. The Mexican state attorney’s office reported that after the accident, police found the actor shot dead in the head. Police officers and Oca escorts assured the prosecution that during the pursuit, the men in uniform did not shoot the car. The Prosecutor specifies that, according to the first expert reports, the shot which cost the life of the interpreter occurred from inside the truck. [Dentro del coche] A firearm, a percussion shell and ballistic evidence were found on the roof of the unit, right at the driver’s height, he said in a statement. The authorities assure that the actor’s companions had known him for several years and that that afternoon they had met to drink alcohol with him. One of them said that Oca was carrying a gun, which he took from the vehicle’s glove box. The only detonation during the incident was the one that claimed the life of the interpreter. The Prosecutor specifies that the expert testimony will be used to elucidate the death of the actor. Ocaa rose to fame as a child actor in 2005 as Benito Rivers in the series Neighbors, created by Eugenio Derbez. The boy played the son of famous declining actor Frankie Rivers (played by Csar Bono), who unsuccessfully forced him to audition to be the heir to his talent. Neighbors It’s the Mexican version of the popular Spanish comedy Here there is no one who lives, where the confusion of neighbors of a building was also counted. Ocaa grew up in front of the cameras during the 11 seasons that the series lasted on screen. After learning of Ocaa’s death, his fellow cast members expressed their surprise on their social networks. We are defeated, wrote actor Eduardo Espaa, who plays the doorman of the Germn Martnez building. Subscribe here wing bulletin of EL PAS Mxico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://elpais.com/mexico/2021-10-30/el-misterioso-disparo-que-sego-la-vida-del-actor-de-vecinos-octavio-ocana.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos