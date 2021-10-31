Report: Even $ 9 Million and Trip to Hawaii Won’t Convince Ice Cube to Get Vaccinated





Imagine if someone offered you $ 9 million to appear in an action-comedy movie. To sweeten the deal, you can go to Hawaii. You also have the option of spending time withJack Black, which gives the impression ofbe funny. There is only one downside: you have to be vaccinated against a disease that haskilled 5 million peoplewith a very effective vaccine thatnot everyone has accessand in doing so, prevent diseases from spreading to others. Sounds like a good deal, right? Not Ice Cube. He refuse co-starred in a film titled Oh hell no after producers asked him to take the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Hollywood reporter. The Sony film, co-produced by Black and Matt Tolmach, was originally scheduled to shoot this winter. But now, presumably, Ice Cube will have to relax in his position or a replacement will have to be found. (A rep for the actor declined to comment THR.) The film will be directed by Kitao Sakurai, who previously headed the Eric André and Lil rel howery– comedy with Bad trip. THRalso writesthat Cube (born OShea Jackson) recently left a boxing movie calledStrong flint. However, it is unclear whether this is a typical Hollywood ebb and flow or another example of its vaccine denial costing him work. (In the past, Ice Cube has promoted the wearing of the mask, THR While there have been rumors of some unvaccinated actors causing headaches in productions, this is the first high-profile report of a well-known celebrity dismissing a big paycheck for the vaccine. . In the sports world, the Brooklyn NetssKyrie Irvinghis refusal to be vaccinated has earned him the support of people such asDonald Trump Jr.As the Irvings teamflows to the basementof the Eastern Conference, heloses $ 381,181for every game he sits in during his protest against public health. Ice Cube was recently engulfed in another controversy unrelated to the pandemic. Last summer he took to Twitter memes a bit and shared some footage that many have seen.as an anti-Semite. After being criticized, hedefended himselfto its more than 5 million followers. I spoke my truth, he tweeted. Days laterKareem Abdul Jabbarused the incident to denounce a rise in anti-Semitism in American culture inan essayforTHR. In the next round, Ice CuberespondedthisTHRobviously gave my brother Kareem 30 pieces of silver to put us down, the wording of which, uh, didn’t exactly advance his cause. Ice Cubes last film as a co-lead was with Charlie day in an exceptionally entertaining setting Fist fight, a modest financial success that grossed $ 40 million worldwide, according to Numbers, which provides data on the film industry. Hopefully someone can reach the man and get the show back on the road. More great stories from Vanity Show How Samuel L. Jacksons Battle With Addiction Inspired His Groundbreaking Performance

