Why the Kannada actor was called POWER STAR





Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 46. Shortly after the news of his death was announced, his fans flooded the condolence messages on social media, mourning his tragic loss. Puneeth, who was the youngest child of morning idol Rajkumar, had established himself as one of the most profitable players in the Kannada film industry. He wanted to become an actor like his father from childhood. Puneeth moved to Mysore with his family when he was only 6 years old. He started his career as a child artist and went on to grow into an actor who created a huge fan base due to his dedication to his work. His fans often called him Power Star for a variety of reasons, a few of which are listed below. Humble attitude, down to earth nature Puneeth Rajkumar was known as the Power Star due to his humble demeanor, down to earth nature, and caring approach to his fans. Several press reports suggest that Puneeth used to invite his admirers to his residence to meet them. He helped people during the lockdown, also donated 50 lakhs to the Karnataka CM relief fund. Insured producers do not suffer losses According to The Hans India, when the film industry suffered losses due to the foreclosure, Puneeth sold two of its productions “Law” and “French Biriyani” to OTT platforms, to ensure that producers did not suffer losses. Success rate One of India’s most famous actors, Puneeth made history with his success. According to India Today, of the 49 films that featured it, 40 films made it through 100 days in theaters. He has been seen in successful films such as “Abhi”, “Veera Kannadiga”, “Mourya”, “Aakash” and “Milana”. Without a doubt, he was a “Power Star” in every way. Highest Paid Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was one of the highest paid actors in the Southern film industry. His fans gave him the title “Power Star”, for which he was grateful. According to the India Today report, he said, “The name Power Star was given to me by my fans and they are my power.” His fans also called him “Appu” after his first film in 2002. National award winner Puneet Rajkumar won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in “Bettada Hoovu”. He also received the Karnataka State Award for Best Child Artist for “Chalisuva Modagalu” and “Yeradu Nakshatragalu”. A movie titled “Power ***” derived from its nickname “Power Star” A film titled ‘Power Star’ derived from his nickname was released in 2014. ‘Power ***’ is a remake of the 2011 Telugu film ‘Dookudu’ which itself was partially inspired by the German tragicomedy film by 2003 ‘Good Bye, Lenin! ‘. According to The Indian Express, speaking about the film, Puneet said, “The name Power Star was given to me by my fans and they are my power. I hope the film, which is the result of hard work and the love of the whole team, lives up to their expectations. Although this is a remake, the effort is no less. “ The last rites of Puneeth Rajkumar will be celebrated today. We thwas last seen in ‘Yuvarathnaa’, which was released earlier this year.

