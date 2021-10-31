The Crypto Daily Movers and Shakers October 30, 2021





Bitcoin, BTC to USD, rose 2.77% on Friday. After gaining 3.70% on Thursday, Bitcoin ended the day at $ 62,257.7. A mixed start saw Bitcoin fall to an early morning intraday low of $ 60,188.0 before taking a step. Away from the first major support level at $ 57,988, Bitcoin hit an intraday high of $ 62,980.0 late in the afternoon. Bitcoin broke through the first major resistance level at $ 62,826 before falling back to levels below $ 62,000. Finding late support, however, Bitcoin returned to levels of $ 62,000 to offer the day’s rise. The short-term uptrend remained intact, supported the latest return to levels of $ 66,000. For bears, Bitcoin would need a sustained decline through the 62% FIB from $ 27,237 to form a short-term downtrend. The rest of the pack In the rest of the majors, it was a bullish day on Friday. Binance Coin and Crypto.com coin recovered 7.70% and 7.72% to lead the way. Bitcoin Cash SV (+ 4.79%), Ethereum (+ 3.10%), and Litecoin (+3.55) also found strong support. Chain link (+ 2.37%), Cardanos ADA (+ 1.42%), Polkadot (+ 2.69%), and XRP ripples (+ 2.05%) lagged behind the leaders, however In the current week, the total crypto market peaked at $ 2,702 billion on Tuesday before falling to a low of $ 2,385 billion on Thursday. At the time of writing, the total market cap was $ 2.627 billion. Bitcoin dominance fell to a Wednesday low of 43.62% before hitting a high of 45.81% on Wednesday. At the time of writing this article, Bitcoin dominance stands at 44.57%. This morning At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down 0.24% to $ 62,108.0. A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin hit an early morning high of $ 62,353.0 before falling to a low of $ 62,107.0. Bitcoin left major support and resistance levels untested early on. Elsewhere, it was a mixed start to the day. Binance Coin (+ 0.28%), Chainlink (+ 0.20%) and Crypto.com Coin (+ 0.36%) found early support. It was a bearish start for the rest of the majors, however. At the time of writing, Ethereum was down 0.80% to lead the way. The story continues For Bitcoin Day Ahead Bitcoin should avoid the $ 61,809 pivot to bring into play the first major resistance level at $ 63,429. Broad market support would be needed for Bitcoin to emerge from Friday’s $ 62,980.0 high. Barring a large scale crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely cap the upside. In the event of another breakout, Bitcoin could test resistance at levels of $ 65,000 before any pullbacks. The second major resistance level is located at $ 64,601. A fall through the pivot of $ 61,809 would bring into play the first major support level at $ 60,637. Unless another extended sell off that day, Bitcoin should avoid levels below $ 59,000, however. The second major support level at $ 59,017 should limit the decline. This item was originally posted on FX Empire More from FXEMPIRE:

