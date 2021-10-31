“Michael didn’t win every game”

If you follow basketball even casually, you probably know that Michael Jordan has rarely lost in his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls. He was (and still is) an intense competitor and hated losing in anything, even off court competitions.

But what if someone tells you that Jordan lost in a basketball related game and did it to someone who hasn’t even played the sport professionally?

That’s what actor Elliott Gould said happened between him and MJ when they entered a charity shooting contest.

Michael Jordan hates to lose

After having watched The last dance in 2020, basketball fans now fully understand that Michael Jordan absolutely hates losing, and he does whatever he needs to do to win, which was especially the case during his NBA career with the Bulls.

His relentless mentality ultimately helped him become extremely successful on the court, having won six championships, six NBA Finals MVPs and five league MVPs. But he also hates being short of anything out of the hardwood.

A a plethora of stories about its competitiveness have come out over the years. MJ has done everything from betting on jumbotron games to 36-hour gambling with former NBA star Antoine Walker.

Once, however, Jordan entered a field competition with an actor and he reportedly lost.

Elliott Gould said he beat MJ in Around the World

Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan speaks to reporters during practice before an NBA Finals game against the Utah Jazz on June 10, 1997. | usage worldwide Brian Bahr / Staff via Getty Images

Elliott Gould has been acting for decades. He is best known for playing in the film MASH POTATOES and playing Ross and Monica’s dad in Friends. He was also married to singer and star actress Barbara Streisand for eight years.

Gould appeared on a episode of The Rich Eisen Show in 2017, and he told the story of when he beat Jordan in a round the world game at a charity event.

I’ve been asked to play it in HORSE, Around the World, and one-on-one, he said. … We played HORSE, and I could shoot. So I said, I’m going to start with an old-fashioned, traditional fundamental, that’s a really good keyword, a two handed set piece like Red Auerbach taught me. I hit him, swish, and Michael didn’t shoot, so right away he got a letter; he is behind. And I could shoot. Michael went to the half court, lined up, closed his eyes, stuck his tongue out and struck two hits. And I could barely reach it from there, I have to lift it.

Jordan continued to win in HORSE, as Gould just didn’t have the same athleticism. But Around the World was another story, according to the actor.

Michael hasn’t won every game, he said. Michael Jordan lost to me in Around the World. I come back, I miss a shot; nobody is perfect. Michael doesn’t close it.

Gould added that he then returned and only had to hit a free throw to end the game.

He said he did just that.

Michael didn’t win the world tour, Gould said.

This event hasn’t been covered much over the years, so maybe Jordan found a way to get rid of any evidence he lost, or maybe Gould just says it because MJ can’t. not prove him wrong (who wouldn’t want to say he beat Michael Jordan on the basketball court?). Either way, it’s an amazing story, and it would be great to see the full footage of it.

Michael Jordan is still known to be the ultimate winner

Whether or not Michael Jordan lost to Elliott Gould, he is still known to be the ultimate winner, especially during the Bulls era.

Jordan won his six championships in just six trips to the NBA Finals, which gave him an unblemished 6-0 record in that series, and he’s never even played in a seventh game. He and the Bulls have also won two three separate rounds together, and they might have won eight straight titles if he hadn’t quit basketball for a season-plus to play baseball.

Not everyone is perfect, even Michael Jordan, and if he lost to Gould it didn’t hurt his image too much. Maybe this loss just gave him extra motivation to stay in the gym and become the great player he has become. (OK, probably not, but you never know what Jordan used as motivation. He was always looking for something to give him an extra edge.)

