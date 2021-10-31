Comedian Chris D’Elia surprises audiences at Hollywood Laugh Factory





WEST HOLLYWOOD Friday, October 29, comedian and actor Chris DElia made a surprise performance at the Hollywood Laugh Factory after several months of his disappearance from stand-up comedy. He was not listed as a comedian for the show although prior to June 2020 he was regularly headlining in Los Angeles comedy clubs including The Laugh Factory, The World Famous Comedy Store, and The Hollywood Improv. . Its opener, Michael Lenoci who was dressed in a hot dog costume hosted the show and announced that DElia was taking the stage. As soon as it was announced, the public was delighted with its surprise appearance. They cheered and cheered as DElia began to talk about her recent cancellation after dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct against her came to light in 2020. On June 16, 2020, DElia was all the rage on Twitter after several women tweeted their screenshots of alleged conversations with DElia, which included messages from the comedian asking the girls if they wanted to hang out or if they wanted to meet after the spectacle. Shortly after that night he was confronted by TMZ, when he confirmed that all of his relationships were both legal and consensual and added that he was truly sorry. Following the allegations, reports show he split from CAA, was replaced in TV series Army of the dead by the actor, Tig Notaro using a green screen and even overlooked by friends he admitted on his podcast, Congratulations. In February, DElia published a Youtube video and doubled down on his statement that all of his relationships were consensual and legal and although he wanted to speak out at the time, he felt it was best to “spend time with his family” and “watch himself close . “ The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that DElia made a surprise performance on August 21 at the Laugh Factory after more than a year of absence. It was reported that the crowd had a positive response. An audience member told Canyon News she was happy to see Chris and when asked why he continues to surprise audiences instead of announcing his shows, she said: I think he wants a chance to return and if he announced it, a lot of his fans would show up but a lot of his enemies would too. An unbiased audience is perfect for him right now. Another audience member told Canyon News he spent a lot of time “belittling himself telling jokes about his time in therapy and his anger issues.” She added: “It was hilarious.” Since D’Elia’s Youtube video in February, he’s back to hosting his podcast, making Youtube videos featuring his family and active on Instagram where he has 1.9 million followers.

