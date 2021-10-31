Who was Octavio Ocaa, the actor discovered by Eugenio Derbez? | People | Entertainment

Ocaa brought Benito Rivers the viral boy to life, memes and stickers were created with a clear description, with the rich always humiliating the poor.

The death of the Mexican actor Octavio Ocaa shocked his fans, friends and the arts guild he belonged to. According to international media, the causes of death, which occurred yesterday, are still under investigation. So far, authorities have reported that her death came after being shot.

But who was Octavio Ocaa? One of his characters has gone viral, that even memes and stickers, which is accompanied by the description of course the rich always humiliate the poor, and it is precisely Benito Rivers from the Serie Neighbors, which has been airing since 2005 in Mexico.

In chapter 18 of the first season of this production the characters prepare for a costume party and the child receives advice from a homeless man to dress as such, the little one listens to him and starts asking for help. money, a woman walks up to give him some coins and that’s when the boy says: Of course the rich think that with a small coin they can buy the poor and from this sentence comes the one used in social networks as a joke.

Ocaa, I was 22 years old. And although I have worked in other productions Lola … once upon a time (2007), The P.Luche family (2007), Brothers and detectives (2009); I give you life (2020); Mexican and gero (2020); among others, his iconic character was Benito RiversDuring an interview, the same actor commented that Benito changed his life and that he did not call him by his real name, but by the one he had on the show, a situation he was in. used to.

I’m already Benito, people on the streets call me that and I think I rather had to adapt to being called by my name, Octavio, because all my life I have been called Benito, says the Mexican.

Acting came into his life from an early age, six years old, precisely with Benito, and he learned to compose with the cameras thanks to the advice of his companions. When I started working I didn’t even know how to say the r, all the colleagues taught me to play and now we are a family, he said in an interview with EFE.

Eugenio Derbez claims En Plug.tv for using his image in the film Misfit

His catapult with the character occurs when he meets the producers of Neighbors, Elas Solorio, and actor Eugene Derbez, who at that time recorded The P.Luche family.

I met Eugenio and I said to him: it is you who spells like Longe Moco, as a fan and I imitated him and I caught his attention. He told my dad to take me to the casting, and I said I wanted to make money and play, he took me and I stayed, Ocaa said.

In the same dialogue, the actor said that he recently learned about his process of being the child of comedy, since he underwent two tests, the first at the Azteca stadium and the second at the Derbez house.

Csar Bono (actor and comedian) and Solorio told me that for the last test they had already chosen me but I auditioned with two other children. Caesar had just died a friend named Octavio and he asked me to be with him because we were noses and he reminded him of his friend, told Ocaa.

Bono plays Frankie Rivers, Benito’s father in the series. Bono also helped Ocaa get his boy character.

Ocaa, when he was 11, left Neighbors after three seasons and devoted himself to studying and playing football. In college, I was planning on continuing as an automotive mechanical engineer, but picked up comedy again and came back for season 10 of Neighbors, like Benito but already an adult.

Derbez is pronounced

Via his account on Instagram, Derbez lamented the actor’s death. Violence has once again taken one of our own. Octavio as a child captured the hearts of many Mexicans. I join all the voices calling for justice for him and his family. To his parents and sisters, I send a brotherly hug. Rest in peace #Benito, wrote Derbez on the social network.

Marriage plans

In June of this year, Ocaa proposed to his girlfriend Nerea Godnez, who in one of her posts shared photos of her ring and where the request was made.

Godnez through his social networks thanked the messages and expressions of affection before the death of her boyfriend. (I)