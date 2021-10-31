Funeral of Puneeth Rajkumar: the actor is buried with state honors, the girls are moved. See the pictures

The late actor Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest at Kanteerava Studios on Sunday morning amid grieving family members, friends and thousands of fans. His last rites were conducted with state honors to Dr Rajkumar Punyabhoomi at the Kanteerava Studio, alongside his father and mother.

The actor’s body, wrapped in the tricolor, was kept at the Kanteerava stadium, to allow fans and supporters to pay tribute to him. Thousands of grieving fans continued to flock to Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday to pay their final respects to movie star Kannada. Several personalities of cinema and politics have paid tribute to him. South Indian film celebrities such as N Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR, Venkatesh, Arjun Sarja and Prabhu Deva also paid tribute to the actor.

Puneeth Rajkumar received state honors in Bangalore. (ANI)

Puneeth Rajkumar was buried at Kanteerava Studios.

Karnataka: People gather on the terraces of buildings around Sree Kanteerava studios in Bangalore and climb trees around to spot the deceased Kannada actor #PuneethRajkumar. His last rites will be performed at the Studios today. pic.twitter.com/gUILlsz3UK – ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

The late actor’s family and the government had previously planned to perform the last rites on Saturday evening, once his daughter, who was in the United States, reached Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Puneeth’s daughter has reached Delhi and is on her way to Bengaluru and could reach the city around 6 p.m. Secondly, there are a lot of people here (Kanteerava Stadium) and a lot of people want to see it one last time, even after 6 p.m. when it gets dark it will be difficult to perform the last rites there (Kanteerava studio).

Speaking to reporters here, he said with all this in mind and after discussing with older brothers from Puneeth, Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and other family members, it was decided to proceed with the last sacraments Sunday.

Believed to be the star of Kannada cinemas, Puneeth, the youngest of five children of actor and morning idol Dr Rajkumar, died at the age of 46 from cardiac arrest on Friday. The late actor is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and his daughters Drithi and Vanditha.

(With PTI inputs)