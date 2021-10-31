Entertainment
Jirisan ranked week one’s hottest drama on air + Honey Lee topped cast list
tvns new drama Jirisan climbed to the top of this week’s hottest drama chart!
In its first week of airing, Jirisan topped Good Data Corporations’ weekly list of dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines rankings weekly by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos and social media on dramas currently airing or about to air in the near future.
Not only did Jirisan claim No. 1 on hottest drama list, but his stars Jun Ji Hyun and Joo ji hoon also entered the actor rankings at # 4 and # 8 respectively.
During this time, Darling leethe star of the sbs A womanrose to No.1 on the list of hottest drama cast members this week. (One the Woman also remained strong at No.5 on the hot drama list.)
KBS 2TVs The Kings Affection swept second on both lists, with stars Eun Bin Park and SF9s Rowoon arriving respectively in second and sixth place in the ranking of actors.
tvN Yumis cells retained her spot at No.3 on the drama list, while the star Ahn Bo Hyun rose to No. 5 in the ranking of actors and principal lady Kim Go Eun maintained its position at No.7.
Finally, the SBS Red sky lover rose to No.4 in the drama chart in its final week on the air, while the stars Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung ranked respectively n ° 3 and n ° 9 on the list of actors.
The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz during the third week of October are:
- tvNs Jirisan
- KBS 2TVs The Affection of Kings
- Yumis tvNs cells
- SBS Red Sky Lovers
- SBS One the Woman
- MBC The veil
- JTBCs lost
- KBS 2 televisions Young woman and gentleman
- JTBCs Reflection of you
- High Class tvNs
Meanwhile, the top 10 Drama Actors who have generated the most buzz this week are as follows:
- Honey Lee (Female)
- Park Eun Bin (The Affection of Kings)
- Ahn Hyo Seop (Red Sky Lovers)
- Jun Ji Hyun (Jirisan)
- Ahn Bo Hyun (Yumis Cells)
- Rowoon (Affection of Kings)
- Kim Go Eun (Yumis Cells)
- Joo Ji Hoon (Jirisan)
- Kim Yoo Jung (Red Sky Lovers)
- Come on Hyun Jung (Reflection of you)
