Hollywood rewind | The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants: Soft and refreshing, with a touch of magical realism





There are few movies about brotherhood and female friendship that can offer both entertainment and a captivating cinematic experience. However, Ken Kwapis’ 2005 film titled, very cheesy and aptly, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, is a completely different beast. It’s a movie about four teenagers (16 years old to be precise) who are very close friends. They decide to spend the summer apart as they take their different paths, but connect through a pair of jeans that magically fit the four of them.

The plot seems odd, when in fact it is a simple friendship movie sprinkled with magical realism. But it's its honest simplicity that makes the movie so appealing. The pants are symbolic, but they are also their own thing. It is used as a narrative device to advance the plot as we follow each of the girls on their respective journeys as they continue to send the jeans to each other over the summer. The four actors – Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel – bring the right amount of passion and charm with their performances. America Ferrera in particular is a pleasure to watch as she walks in and out of the frame with confidence, conviction and wit. While it ends wonderfully (and predictably) at the end, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants could also be considered a four-part anthology feature film with each young woman facing their own obstacles. Each story presented with its unique set of growing pains. While Ferrera's character has father issues, Bledel has romantics. Blake Lively's Bridget tackles mental health head-on as Amber's character Tibby realizes that it's okay to make new friends from your own small circle and everyone is comfortable with that. And as they grapple with these issues, young women are also transforming into more mature versions of themselves. Life is coming.

Earlier this year, America shared a wonderful throwback to the original film's sets as the cast celebrated the sweet sixteenth anniversary of the film that brought them together. It's safe to say that unlike some relationships in the industry, the friendship of the main players remains intact. In fact, the four had reunited for a sequel to the film (which wasn't as good as the first part, to be honest), and a few years ago Blake Lively teased that there was a strong possibility that a third part is coming. outside. "The four of us are still best friends. Being able to create something again together has always been a dream of ours, "Lively said at the time. Hope the creators are listening.

