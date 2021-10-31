No Time To Die Reaches $ 20 Million In China, To Cross $ 600 Million Globally On Sunday – Deadline

UPDATE SATURDAY: MGM / Eon / Universal No time to die easily maintained at the # 1 place in China Saturday, adding about $ 12 million for a two-day local cumulative amount of 127.3 million RMB ($ 19.9 million). The opening weekend projection is now $ 29 million, slightly lower than what we saw yesterday and impacted by the Covid situation in the market (more on China below).

Overall, Daniel Craig’s final turn as 007 is expected to exceed $ 600 million worldwide on Sunday. That would do NTTD only the second Hollywood title to reach the mark since Jumanji: the next level in January 2020 (Universal’s F9 being the other).

In other stages, the film directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga No time to die is now the sixth highest grossing film of all time in the UK and Ireland, exceeding the two Titanic and Star Wars: The Last Jedi last week. The film also broke another record this week after consecutively generating over £ 1million for 29 days since its release. This breaks the previous 24-day record held by Skyfall, Mamma Mia: here we go again and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The market is expected to reach $ 116.8 million this session, in line with Spectrum and Fall from the sky at the same exit point.

As for China, as previously reported (see Friday’s post below), the most widespread Covid outbreak has been observed this week since the start of the pandemic. There have been movie theater closures in Beijing and the region is on high alert.

However, excluding midnight Thursdays, No time to dieThe 53% growth from Friday to Saturday is higher than the average ratio of 50%. Maoyan’s social score dropped slightly from 8.9 to 8.7, but remains the best for all Bond films. There is potential here. We have seen that when a Hollywood movie in China has had a high rating and a decent competitive environment, it is not immediately played (free guy is a recent example). Maoyan is now planning a full run of 455.5 million RMB ($ 71.2 million) for NTTD.

Meanwhile, the local title The Battle of Changjin Lake became the second highest grossing film ever recorded in China, surpassing Hi Mom today with a cumulative up to Saturday of 5.45 billion RMB ($ 851 million). It should then exceed Wolf warrior 2 (5.69 billion RMB) as the No. 1 film in the all-time market with a projected finish by Maoyan of 5.71 billion RMB ($ 892 million).

We will have more on Sunday.

PREVIOUS, FRIDAY: MGM / Eon / Universal No time to die brought James Bond to China today, with a No. 1 opening of 52 million RMB ($ 8.1 million) (including a handful of Thursdays at midnight). This is the third biggest Hollywood opening day of 2021 in the market and is ahead of the launch days of the more recent compositions. Dune (+ 33%) and free guy (+ 53%). With a good social score, No time to die is now considering a Chinese arc in the order of $ 30 million.

However, this week saw the most widespread Covid outbreak in China since the start of the pandemic. About 13% of the market has closed, with further closures in Beijing today – the city went on high alert overnight, with all theaters in the West District ordered to close tomorrow and other neighborhoods could follow. There are already lockdowns in northern cities (affecting 6.5% of the box office).

Daniel Craig’s last round as 007 has a solid audience score of 8.9 on the Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan. This is the highest ever given to a Bond film (Fall from the sky and Spectrum both received an 8), it’s also tied with Disney / 20th Century Studios’ free guy which went on to make just under $ 95 million in the Middle Kingdom. Warner Bros / Legendary Dune, which has grossed around $ 29.2 million locally so far, carries a 7.9. In terms of critical ratings, NTTD currently has a 7.1 on Douban which is equivalent to Fall from the skynumber of and greater than that of Spectrum. Dune is at 7.9; free guy had a 7.6.

After only a day out, Maoyan plans a final for NTTD of 499.1 million RMB ($ 80 million). At historical rates, Spectrum grossed $ 83.5 million in China while Fall from the sky made $ 59.3 million.

The market has recently been dominated by local propaganda blockbuster The Battle of Changjin Lake which has grossed approximately $ 5.4 billion ($ 844 million) to date. In the same way Dune, NTTD is one of the only recent Hollywood films to release near its national launch.

The 25th James Bond film directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga began its international box office rollout in the UK on September 30 and was released in 54 markets combined Universal and MGM during that time, with sales of $ 121.3 million. It then traveled to North America and has now grossed $ 530 million worldwide (that doesn’t include China Friday).

We will have more updates throughout the weekend.