Kannada Puneeth Rajkumar actor buried next to his parents





The final rites were completed at 8 a.m.



Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on October 29, was buried with state honors next to his parents Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar at the Kantheerava studio on October 31 in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues in the film industry and dignitaries. The dark ceremony concludes at 8 a.m. The actor’s mortal remains were taken in a procession through Bengaluru from Kanteerava Stadium, where they had been placed to be seen by the public, before sunrise. Even in the early hours of the day, the funeral procession was greeted by thousands of fans and supporters who paid their last respects. Although fans were not allowed into the studio, thousands of people had gathered outside shouting Appu Amara and saying their tearful farewells. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai bids farewell to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar at Kanteerava studio on October 31, 2021. Karnataka police fired a 21-gun salute before Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai handed the national flag, which had been wrapped around the actor’s remains, to his wife Ashwini Revanth. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presents the national flag, which had been wrapped around the remains of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, to his wife Ashwini Revanth, at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru on October 31, 2021. After that, the family took over and proceeded to the last rites. Vinay Rajkumar, the eldest son of Raghavendra Rajkumar, conducted the rituals according to family traditions for his uncle’s last trip. The wife of Puneeth Rajkumar Ashwini and the daughters of the couple Dhriti and Vanditha, at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru on October 31, 2021. | Photo credit: Sudhakara Jain Ashwini and the couple’s daughters Dhriti and Vanditha, holding each other and crying, left a lot of emotions and tears in their eyes for their loss. Shiva Rajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar collapsed and cried uncontrollably as their brother was buried. Several prominent film figures and politicians, including opposition leader Siddaramaiah, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and KPCC chairman DK Shivakumar, showed up at the Kanteerava studio for the final rites of actor Kannada Puneeth Rajkumar on October 31, 2021. | Photo credit: Sudhakara Jain Several movie figures and politicians, including opposition leader Siddaramaiah, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and KPCC chairman DK Shivakumar, came to the scene to bid farewell to the late actor. Shiva Rajkumar at The Final Rites of Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru on October 31, 2021. | Photo credit: Sudhakara Jain Madhu Bangarappa and Raghavendra Rajkumar to Kannada Final Rites actor Puneeth Rajkumar at Kanteerava studio in Bengaluru on October 31, 2021. | Photo credit: Sudhakara Jain After the cannon salute and state honor, the body of actor Kannada Puneeth Rajkumar was placed in a palanquin for final rites by the family, at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru on October 31, 2021. | Photo credit: Sudhakara Jain

