Final hi, says Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai





Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave a farewell kiss to the actor he had known as a child. Bangalore / New Delhi: Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was buried in Bengaluru this morning in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several prominent players in the Kannada film industry. Mr Bommai – who previously oversaw the state honor bestowed on the actor – gave a “final bow” before the funeral at Sree Kanteerava Studios in the state capital, Bengaluru. “It was a personal bond with the whole family and more so with ‘Appu’ (as Mr. Rajkumar was affectionately called). I had seen him as a boy. We have had relationships since those days. Give him a last hello. Certainly I was emotional, “Bommai said. The Prime Minister gave a farewell kiss to the actor he had known as a child. Former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah, state congressman DK Shivakumar were among those who paid their last respects to the late actor. Several actors including KGF Star Yash, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Ravichandran, Duniya Vijay also attended the ceremony. The visuals showed a sea of ​​fans at Sree Kanteerava Studios. Some people gathered on the terraces of the buildings around the studios while others climbed the trees around to catch a glimpse of the late actor. Karnataka: The last rites of actor Kannada #PuneethRajkumar were performed at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru today with state honors. pic.twitter.com/mzk5m9GoBR – ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021 Puneeth Rajkumar was buried early in the morning, well ahead of the 10 a.m. scheduled time. According to an official government statement, for security reasons, with the consent of family members, the last rites of Puneeth were performed well ahead of schedule. Known as the “Power Star” of the Kannada Cinema, Mr Rajkumar – son of the late actor Dr Rajkumar – died at the age of 46, after suffering cardiac arrest on Friday. The cremation – scheduled for Saturday night – has been postponed until today due to the late arrival of the actor’s daughter (Druthi, who arrives from New York) and to give fans more time unable to make a final tribute. The funeral procession left Kanteerava Stadium (where the actor’s body was kept on Saturday) as it was still dark to travel to Kanteerava’s studio – his final resting place near his father, superstar Dr Rajkumar. Puneeth Rajkumar, known for his social commitment, had donated his eyes like his father who himself had promised the eyes of his whole family in 1994.

