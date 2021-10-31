Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bring Hollywood to Wrexham in home game opener

There was no red carpet for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, but for the celebrity owners of Wrexhams, it seemed like the walk of a lifetime.

n the week the glitz and glamor of Hollywood had been transported to North Wales, this was the moment two of the Tinseltowns cast had relished.

Deadpool star Reynolds is more used to the lavish movie sets that have helped him build up a reported net worth of US $ 150 million.

McElhenney is the creator and producer of the longtime American television series Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia, in which he also stars.

The weather might not always be good in Wrexham and indeed their first visit since taking possession of the club in February was accompanied by plenty of familiar Welsh rains.

But the sold-out signs had been put up at the racetrack before McElhenney and Reynolds walked right off the stage and made their way to the center circle ahead of Saturday’s clash between the National League of Vanarama and Torquay.

Flanked by cameras from the FX Network, which followed their every move for an upcoming documentary titled Welcome to Wrexham, Reynolds took the mic and paid tribute to his new series of admirers.

Last night Rob and I were walking the racetrack without a soul here, said Reynolds, who has 39.4 million followers on Instagram and over 18 million on Twitter.

I can honestly say it was one of the most magical and awe-inspiring things I have seen in my entire life. Until now.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrated Wrexham’s first goal (Peter Byrne / PA) Pennsylvania Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrated Wrexham’s first goal (Peter Byrne / PA)

The tradition, the heritage, the history not only of this community but of this club are not lost on us. We hold it incredibly dear.

Thank you for opening your heart to us over the past few days. It means the absolute world to us and we were so grateful.

As Wrexham chants, Wrexham filled the air with nearly 10,000 crammed into the racetrack, McElhenney weighed in.

Croeso i Wrecsam (Welcome to Wrexham). Croeso ir Cae Ras (Welcome to the racecourse). Go Red ! he roared before the pair lay wreaths ahead of the club’s closest home game on Armistice Day.

It was the only time the racetrack went silent on a busy afternoon when the co-owners celebrated the perfect start, with Harry Lennon hitting Ben Tozers’ home in four minutes.

But football doesn’t respect reputations, not even those with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans’ late diving head spoiled the party and kept Wrexham firmly anchored in the middle of the table and with plenty to do to mount a promotional load.

McElhenney and Reynolds have promised plenty of round trips, but this crazy week, from when they showed up to Maidenhead to witness Tuesday’s 3-2 loss, won’t be soon forgotten.

The couple were in Wrexham for the first time the next day with Reynolds, a bit uncomfortable it has to be said, literally left holding the baby as a fan took a family photo to cherish.

Next stop was The Turf, an adjacent ground pub and a building steeped in history as much as the club and stadium itself.

Wrexham AFC was formed at The Turf in 1864 and the racecourse remains the oldest stadium in the world which continues to host international matches, having hosted Wales’ first home match in 1877.

Perhaps that historic fact was toasted as McElhenney and Reynolds mingled with supporters and helped bar revenue soar.

I expected to drink but didn’t expect to take multiple shots of gin, McElhenney said. They kept lining them up, blow after blow.

Even Danny DeVito who appears in Its Always Sunny In Philadelphia alongside McElhenney joined the party. Or did he do it?

A video appeared on social media that appeared to show little DeVito entering the pub with the owners of Wrexhams.

But owner Wayne Jones gave the game away, saying: It wasn’t Danny. He was an Irishman who I believe plays the part when they do the Robs show in Ireland.

He didn’t look too bad from a distance. But the closer you got to him, the less he looked like him.

It’s probably only a matter of time before DeVito arrives at the racetrack. Reynolds is hoping her acting buddy Will Ferrell visits and that Wrexham may soon become the unlikely destination of choice for Hollywood stars.

McElhenney said: Eventually the documentary will stop, but this club won’t and neither will we. Were going to be here as long as they got us.

Expect more twists and turns for what could be a potential blockbuster.