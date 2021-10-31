Alec Baldwin Calls ‘Well Oiled’ ‘Rust’ Production In New Interview – The Hollywood Reporter

Alec Baldwin addressed the October 21 death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and questions about the now suspended production in her first on-camera interview since filming on set.

Talk to several journalists While stopped on the side of a road in Manchester, VT on Saturday, Baldwin – who was with his wife Hilaria – spoke again at work and to the person the Rust cinematographer was, calling her her friend. He also commented on the capacity of the production and his team and said he didn’t think production would start over.

“She was my friend. The day I got to Santa Fe and started filming, I took her to dinner with Joel. [Souza], the director, ”Baldwin said. “We were a very, very well oiled crew making a movie together and then this horrible event happened.”

Hutchins died on October 21 after being hit by a live bullet fired by Baldwin on the film set in New Mexico. Director Souza, who was standing behind Hutchins, was injured and hospitalized before being released.

The weapon used by Baldwin had been handled by gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and deputy director Dave Halls. All three have been identified by Sante Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza as the “primary focus” of the ongoing investigation.n around the incident on the set.

Before the gun was unloaded, Halls handed the gun to Baldwin, announcing “a cold gun” – or that it was “not loaded” – according to the affidavit of a county sheriff’s detective of Santa Fe used to obtain a search warrant. In the middle of explaining how he would fire the pistol, Baldwin executed the movement, that is, when the pistol fired.

Since the October 21 incident, there has been an increasing focus on the experiences of those involved in the production, including Gutierrez-Reed, Halls, and the film’s relatively inexperienced group of six producers, who count Baldwin among them. Staggered crew members marched the day Cackling was shot down in dangerous conditions, several crew members voicing at Hollywood journalist frustration especially with these six producers.

The film’s executive producer, Gabrielle Pickle, was also named in a previous unfair labor practices regulation for the Atlanta low-budget production in 2018. Keys to the city. THR reported that parts of the settlement agreement reflected the treatment Rust’s team said they received on the New Mexico plateau before production shutdown on October 21, and then officially completed until the end of the investigation.

During the interview, Baldwin also answered a question about whether he had been in contact with Hutchins’ husband, Matt, and his family. Matt posted a statement on Twitter on October 22, mourning the loss of his wife and asking for confidentiality before sharing that an AFI scholarship had been established in his name.

Speaking to the press, Baldwin confirmed he had been in contact with Hutchins’ husband, with whom she had a son, and said Matt was “in shock”. He went on to say that they are “in constant contact with him because we are very worried about his family and his child.”

At various points while speaking to the media – which at times became tense while remaining respectful and professional – Baldwin also explained why, aside from a statement posted on Twitter last week, he had not spoken more. “I am not allowed to comment,” he said. “I was ordered by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department. I cannot answer any questions about the investigation.

He later added that he is “anxiously awaiting” what the sheriff’s investigation yielded.

The office of attorney Lisa Torraco, who represents Deputy Director Dave Halls, declined to comment when contacted by Hollywood journalist Friday. In Gutierrez-Reed’s first public statement since the shooting, which she released through her lawyers Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence, the Rust The gunsmith said she had “no idea where the live ammunition was coming from.” She also said that “she had never seen anyone shoot live ammunition with these weapons and she would not allow it either.”

Her attorneys said Gutierrez-Reed had been hired for two production roles, which prevented her from concentrating on her gunsmith job, and that she “struggled to train, days for maintain the guns and the time needed to prepare for the shots, but was eventually canceled by the production and its department.

After the fatal shooting of Hutchins on the set of the film, there were more and more calls for change and even a ban on the use of firearms on sets, both from industry and political leaders in New Mexico and California, at the heart of Hollywood production. Just one day after the death of Hutchins, ABC’s The recruit prohibits the use of “live” firearms on the set.

Asked about his position on gun reform on set, the actor pointed to the industry’s long use of guns, but said he believed efforts should be made to increase safety.

“I know that an ongoing effort to limit the use of guns on film sets is something that interests me enormously. But remember something that I think is important and that is how many bullets were from movies and TV shows in the past 75 years. This is America. How many bullets have exploded in movies, almost all without incident, “he said.

“It is urgent that you understand that I am not an expert in this field. So whatever the decision of other people, this is the best way to protect the safety of people on film sets, I am all for it and will cooperate with it in any way I can ”, a he added.

At an Oct. 27 press conference, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said the investigation could take several more months. Mendoza also confirmed that it was still too early to comment on the charges, although arrests will be made if warranted. Interviews are still ongoing and the investigation is continuing.