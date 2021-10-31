Reluctant actor to businessman, Puneeth Rajkumars grew up with him | Bangalore News





Puneeth Rajkumar while filming a movie at KC Circle in Hubballi. Although he ruled the roost at Sandalwood, Puneeth took it upon himself to launch new talent BENGALURU: Actor, singer, producer, entrepreneur, businessman, philanthropist. Puneeth has grown into each of these roles over the course of his life, some enthusiastically, others reluctantly, but delivered them all with great enthusiasm.

Legendary Rajkumar hailed his son’s national award at the age of 10 as something he couldn’t achieve on his own in his acting career, but if Puneeth was asked, he maybe would have just shrugged and moved on.

Urged on by Rajkumar and his mother Parvathamma, Puneeth jumped into the movies at a tender age, but had to be cajoled for every other shot.

He only listened to me because I knew how to soothe him with toys and chocolates. I was playing his part in a shot and he was repeating it. He said he would only act if he was accompanied by me, said Honnavalli Krishna, an artist of character and a close associate of Rajkumar.

But his appeal was such that the filmmakers shot a dozen films in quick succession to pair the charming boy with his father.

The vocals followed the play, and again, turned out to be a revelation.

We made him sing a few lines in Vasanta Geeta when he was only four years old and then he made his place as an actor-singer like his father, director SK Bhagavan said. By the time he made his debut as a youngster in 2002 in Appu, he was involved in several things, from business to technical innovations in filmmaking.

He was more interested in adopting modern production methods to improve the level of Kannada film making.

Puneeth was the first to introduce the Jimmy Jib camera in 2000, shortly after its first use in Bollywood, Bhagavan recalled.

However, once in front of the camera, he would transform into a different person, become an actor and director. Pannaga Bharana, who directed the new age film French Biryani for the Puneeths PRK Productions banner, said the actor has prepared a comprehensive plan to bring the Kannada films to global audiences and new markets by leveraging digital platforms. and OTT.

French Biryani was the first Kannada movie to release on Amazon Prime and it happened because of Puneeth’s take on the evolution of the business model. He was the Power Star when it comes to acting, but also a powerful businessman when it comes to entrepreneurship, Pananga Bharana said. His business interests extended to real estate and even hotels.

Despite the dominance of the perch in Sandalwood, Puneeth has also taken it upon himself to launch new talent, as seen in content-rich films like Kavaludaari and Mayabazaar. Pannaga Bharana also recalled how Puneeth recently introduced the ARRI LF camera and planned to purchase a motion-controlled cart.

Relatives attribute to his mother Paravathamma not only her business acumen, but also her philanthropic activities. Along with his wife Ashwini and sister-in-law Geeta Shivarajkumar, Puneeth sponsored Shakti Dhama, a phanage in Mysuru for women.

Puneeth had adopted many schools and the remuneration for his songs was dedicated to these schools, Pannaga Bharana added.

