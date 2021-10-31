The Day of the Dead party takes place at the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles

The Diadelos Muertos (or Day of the Dead) festival celebrated its 22nd anniversary at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on October 30, with 40,000 participants.

This year’s festival will feature two separate events, “Dia de los Muertos” and “Noche de los Muertos”, where guests can enjoy cultural performances, art exhibitions, food vendors and more. You can take advantage of it.

This year’s theme is Quetzalcoatl, the ancient Mayan and Aztec god, to revive the humanity of the underworld with their own blood.

“The theme of Quetzalcoatl’s resurrection is to reflect on the idea of ​​the resurrection and come back from such a turbulent time that you know,” said Gabriel Avila, dance director of LA’s Day of the Dead. I did.

For Tyler Cassity, co-owner and president of Hollywood Forever, it’s about hosting the festival.

“The 18 months before us have been really tough, and in many ways in the media we read and at home it was almost like a day of death every day, so we were born with hope. Our symbol of hope this year is the Quetzal cattle, ”Cassity said.

According to altar coordinator Angie Jimenez, she couldn’t wait for the annual festival’s biggest resurgence since the coronavirus, and the smell of marigolds or calendula stood out throughout the cemetery on Saturday.

“I love the smell and just love that it floats in the air,” she told NPR.

Jimenez is responsible for overseeing the installation of the off-rendering, commonly known as an altar or special table, where a collection of important items is placed and assembled by a family commemorating the deceased loved one.

Party Time: A woman in make-up and traditional costume attends the Day of the Dead or Diadelos Muertos celebration at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday, welcoming the souls of deceased relatives and having a short reunion that includes food, drink, and celebration.

Dressed in Nine: A delight in an intricate traditional costume visits the city of Los Angeles, USA.

Bones and Sun: A giant skeleton can be seen under a palm tree during a parade in Diaderos Muertos, Los Angeles.

Dance: Make-up dancers in death masks perform traditional dances during the Day of the Dead festival at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Funky horror: Aztec dancers join ritual dance procession at Hollywood Forever Cemetery to celebrate Day of the Dead

We have the company: a skeletal reproduction of the funeral line is on display on Day of the Dead at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles or at the Diadelos Muertos Festival.

The number of altars this year will be limited from over 100 to just 80 for reasons related to COVID. But that’s no problem for Jimenez, who always expects to see thousands of bright orange flowers with a pungent scent from the leaves and stems.

“The altar wouldn’t be complete without them, and if you believe what the Aztecs believed, your ancestors need a scent to find their way back to you,” she told NPR. She also said she would add dozens of flowers to an individual family’s altar for her father and sister buried in the cemetery.

“Our calendula exhibits are smaller in comparison,” she said, some of the larger altars thickening wreaths of flowers as tall as 50 feet, covered with elaborate altar structures. He added that it can be neatly combined and transported.

“I’m sure there are thousands of flowers. When we approach them, it is booming! The smell just hits your face, ”Jimenez said with a laugh.

“You love it or hate it, because it’s unique. Lucky for me, I love it.

Colorful landscape: Marigold, or Tagetes, overlooks the thick and famous Hollywood sign throughout the Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Forever: Released in Oaxaca, Mexico, this altar by Diaderos Muertos shows several traditional counter-yields, including the Aztec name for the marigold flower native to Mexico, Tagetes.

In loving memory: On the eve of the Day of the Dead, Mexicans are tweaking the final details of the altar to help them accept the souls of their deceased into their homes, which the covid-19 pandemic has filled with tens of thousands new deaths in the past year

The roots of Dia de los Muertos, which begin on November 1 and end on November 2, go back centuries to Mexico and other countries in Latin America, but not so much.

It is deeply connected with the pre-Hispanic Aztec ritual of worshiping the goddess Miktran Siwatru, or the dead woman, which allowed spirits to return to Earth with a living family. This tradition merged with Roman Catholic membership on All Saints’ Day when the Spanish conquered Mexico.

The creation of the altar will show images of the dead, candles, bottles of mezcal and tequila, food, sugar skulls and cempaschil, the Aztec name for marigold flowers that originated in Mexico.

The scent of bright orange and yellow flowers is said to be the way to guide the souls of ancestors and from the cemetery to the family home. Hilarious colors are also added to the holiday celebration tones. It’s about death, but it’s not dark, it’s a party.

“It’s a mixture of solemnity and solemnity, depending on when their loved one passed away. But it’s also a party. When you go to the cemetery, Mariach also plays, ”said the professor of religious studies at Virginia Commonwealth University. Andrew Chestnut told 8news.

About 40,000 people are expected to participate, day and night today.

The celebration, including dancing, enjoys food and drink and is part of the Day of the Dead festival.Photo: A young mother and her baby girl join a group of Aztec dancers in a ritual at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery of Los Angeles.

Scary: Participants paint their faces in preparation for Day of the Dead or Diadelos Muertos’ celebration at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Note: Participants will be exhibiting makeup and headdresses at the Diadelos Muertos festival on Saturday afternoon

Approximately 40,000 people will attend the Day of the Dead celebration at Hollywood Forever.