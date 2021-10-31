Entertainment
Presentation on the history of Proctors will launch a series of lectures on libraries
Things have started happening again in Proctors, with a screening of the 1978 horror classic Halloween on October 30 and Whispering Bones: An Evening of Ghost Stories “on Halloween night.
But if you want to take a peek at the nearly century-old theater and learn more about all of its wonderful history, you might want to visit the McChesney Room at the Karen B. Johnson Library on Mondays at noon.
The Schenectady County Public Libraries Local History Series, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, begins Monday at noon, and five consecutive Monday programs kick off with a presentation on overseers by the local historian Marilyn Sassi.
Chairman of the Proctors History Committee, Sassi is a longtime resident of Stockade and an authority on folk art and antiques. She has taught at Hudson Valley Community College and SUNY-Schenectady, and has also curated numerous exhibitions at the Schenectady County Historical Society.
Sassi has extensive knowledge of the history of Proctors, including its establishment as one of the best vaudeville houses in the country, and its more recent past when a group of concerned citizens saved the 1927 theater from the demolition.
The second in the November 8 series of programs will feature Amsterdam author Dave Pietrusza, a nationally recognized author with many book titles to his credit, including his most recent work, Too Long Ago: A Childhood Memory. . At Vanished World, a memoir about growing up in the Mohawk Valley.
Pietrusza has made several appearances on C-SPAN to talk about his work and his area of expertise, which includes baseball history and presidential traditions, particularly general managers who spent time in the Oval Office in the first half of the 20th century.
On November 15, Neil Yetwin, a retired history teacher at Schenectady High School, will talk about Mordecai Myers, a former Jewish mayor of Schenectady and the subject of the 2013 Yetwins book, To My Son: The Captain’s Life and War Memories Mordecai Myers.
Along with his book Myers, Yetwin has published extensively on other aspects of the history of Schenectady County, including freed slave Moses Viney. In 1989, Yetwin also received the Louis B. Yavner Prize for teaching his students about the Holocaust and civil rights.
On November 22, former WRGB reporter Jack Aernecki will speak with Schenectady County historian Bill Buell. A native of Central Bridge in Schoharie County, Aernecke graduated from Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons High School in Schenectady and attended Siena College before starting his 42-year career in the broadcast industry.
In addition to being a familiar news anchor and reporter on what is now CBS-6, Aernecke has long co-hosted the annual Labor Day Muscular Dystrophy Telethon and Christmas Tunes.
The final program of the local history series will be on November 29 and will feature former teacher and county lawmaker Don Ackerman speaking about his new book, The History of Schenectady Politics.
A native of Syracuse, Ackerman was a leader of the county’s Democratic Party in the 1970s and 1980s, and also taught history in the Niskayuna School District.
On December 6, the regular Books Sandwiched In program resumes with a presentation by Linda Wisniewski on her recent book, Where the Stork Flies, a time travel novel that takes readers back to a small Polish village in 1825.
Former Times Union and Daily Gazette reporter James M. Odato will round out the 2021 series on December 13 with a talk on his book, The Brain Had a Mouth: Lucy Gwin and the Voice of Disability Nation.
Odatos’ book tells the story of Gwin, an author, journalist, disability rights activist and feminist who survived a car accident that left her with a serious brain injury.
All programs will be available via Zoom through the library.
Geri Mulligan is the Chair of the Lunchtime Programs. For more information, visit www.friendsofscpl.org.
