Russian hackers “steal details of Hollywood stars, billionaire tycoons” in “virtual heist” against jewelry company





RUSSIAN hackers have stolen details of Hollywood stars and billionaire tycoons in a virtual heist at a large jewelry company, it is claimed. Cybercriminals looted the personal information of people such as Donald Trump, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and David Beckham during an online raid in Graff. 3 Cybercriminals based near St. Petersburg stole the contact details of some of the world’s most famous people – including David and Victoria Beckham – in an attack on a jewelry company Credit: David Beckham / Instagram 3 Oprah Winfrey’s information was taken in the virtual Graff company heist Credit: Getty And they’ve already leaked 69,000 confidential documents on the dark web, reports from the Mail on Sunday. Criminals from the notorious Russian hacking gang Conti are suspected of being behind the theft. They are believed to be demanding tens of millions of pounds in ransom. Around 600 UK customers are among the victims to date, including Formula 1 heiress Tamara Ecclestone and former footballer Frank Lampard. International superstars on the list include Hollywood actors Tom Hanks, Samuel L Jackson and Alec Baldwin. Two addresses for the queen of the American chat-show Oprah Winfrey and seven for Donald and Melania Trump have been published. David and Victoria Beckham and their son Brooklyn, as well as former Topshop boss Sir Philip Green and his wife Lady Tina, are also clients, it has been revealed. Surprisingly, it is believed that the information already published on 11,000 Graff customers represents only one percent of the stolen files. Customer lists, invoices, receipts and credit notes are among the stolen files. Philip Ingram, a former British military intelligence colonel, told the newspaper: “Considering the profile of the customer database, this is absolutely huge. “It’s going to bring down the highest levels of international gang law enforcement, and it’s going to give them a lot of headaches trying to get the ransom paid and then get away with it.” Experts believe the gang will demand their payment in untraceable cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, or even jewelry. HACKERS GO FOR THE SUPER-RICH Graff, based in London, said he informed those whose personal data could have been viewed. A spokesperson for the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which can impose fines of up to four percent of the company’s turnover, said: “We have received a report from Graff Diamonds Ltd regarding a ransomware attack. “We will contact the organization to do further research regarding the information that has been provided.” A spokesperson for Graff, who according to his latest accounts had a turnover of 450 million in 2019, said: “Unfortunately, like a number of other companies, we have recently been the target of a Sophisticated but limited cyberattack by professional and determined criminals. “We were alerted to their intrusive activity by our security systems, which allowed us to react quickly and shut down our network. We have informed and collaborated with law enforcement agencies and the ICO. “We have informed the persons whose personal data has been affected and advised them on the appropriate measures to be taken.” 3 It is understood that the criminals will ask for cryptocurrency or jewelry in order to prevent them from spreading information on the dark web. Credit: Getty Victoria Beckham Makes Cheeky Innuendo As David Makes ‘Chocolate Balls’

