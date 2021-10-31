United Arab Emirates actor loses MAD 1.1 million in court case against TV channel – News





The accused was charged with using the artist’s name and images to promote a series he was not a part of. Posted: Sun, 31 Oct 2021, 09:24 AM An Arab artist and actor lost a lawsuit in which he claimed 1.1 million dirhams from a television station for damages after the station used his name and images to promote a series in which he was not not on its website. Official court documents said the man had filed a lawsuit against the channel demanding compensation for causing him financial loss. He claimed the incident damaged his reputation with his fans when he used his name and images to promote a TV series he was not involved in. The man claimed to be a well-known artist and actor in the Gulf region who played various roles in television series. He claimed the TV station had exploited him by using his photos and names to promote his series without his approval or consent. READ ALSO : >> United Arab Emirates: two people arrested for posting an “indecent” video on Snapchat >> United Arab Emirates: A woman loses 800,000 dirhams in court against her husband who did not provide “decent housing” The complainant explained that he received numerous requests from his fans regarding his participation in the series after seeing his name and photo on the channel’s website. When he opened the website, the actor noted that he had confirmed that the accused had exploited his name and artistic reputation, causing him great embarrassment to his subscribers and fans. The actor said his name and image appearing in this TV series commercial also caused him financial losses. He said he missed opportunities to sign contracts with other production companies because they assumed he already had a contract with the TV channel making him known in their series, which he did not. The lawyer who represented the TV station, however, presented the defense refuting the actor’s claims. He submitted a memorandum showing that the company that produced the series had spoken with the complainant, who was one of the performers on the series. However, there were some misunderstandings with the actor prior to filming, and the plaintiff refused to sign the contract. The lawyer argued that the commercials promoting the series had been aired based on the actors’ initial nominations prior to the start of filming and that there was no intention to exploit the actor’s name. . After hearing all parties, the Abu Dhabi Civil Court for Administrative Claims dismissed the case due to insufficient evidence to support the actor’s claims. [email protected]

