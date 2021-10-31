Entertainment
Mindy Kaling Channels ‘Legends of Female Comedy’ with Legally Blonde, Veep and Insecure Halloween Looks
She. Issa. Selina. Mindy Kaling honors all the greats this Halloween weekend.
The actor, screenwriter, director and producer unveiled a multitude of alter egos in an Instagram post Friday, writing, “So I live for Halloween costumes. This year I decided to dress like a few female comedy legends in some of their iconic beggars. Can you guess who I am ?? ? “
The series of photos shows Kaling posing as Julia Louis-Dreyfus Selina Meyer in her red Veep combination; Reese witherspoon Elle Woods in her pink outfit The revenge of a blonde (Chihuahua included!); and Issa Rae Unsafe character, Issa, in her signature combo of a colorful blazer and strappy heels.
Mindy Kaling / Instagram Mindy Kaling as Selina Meyer in “Veep” and Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde”
In addition, the I have never designer chains Ali Wong | in glasses and a golden yellow scabbard and Amber Ruffin in metallic suit and bow tie.
The post elicited a lot of love from the celebrities in question, Witherspoon asking, “MEEEEEEEEEEE?!?!” After correctly identifying the other looks, and Ruffin calling Kaling “a sweet little honey beeeeeeeee!”
Rae replied, “I don’t think you understand!”, While Wong let the emojis speak for her: “WHAAAAAA ??? !!!!.”
The Elle Woods costume is especially important to Kaling and Witherspoon because Kaling is write the script for legally blonde 3, who catches up with Elle Woods at 40. Kaling writes it with Parks and recreation writer and producer Dan Goor.
MGM announced that legally blonde 3 hits theaters in May 2022, Witherspoon reprising her role.
