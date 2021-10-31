Alec Baldwin shooting: actor talks about Halyna Hutchins’ fatal shooting

Alec Baldwin speaks for the first time on camera about the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins. Video / Backgrid / CNN

Actor Alec Baldwin has opened up about the accidental shooting on the set of his new movie that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, claiming she was his “friend” and asking the paparazzi to leave her family alone.

Baldwin discharged a gun on the set of Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico on October 21, accidentally killing Hutchins, 42, and injuring film director Joel Souza.

Since then, multiple accusations of unsafe working conditions have surfaced as police attempt to determine who was to blame for the incident.

Deputy Director David Halls and gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both interviewed as part of the investigation into how Baldwin ended up handling a gun loaded with live ammunition.

The district attorney also “did not rule out” charges against Baldwin for shooting.

Baldwin released a statement after the incident, but so far the 63-year-old actor has refused to face the media. That changed on Saturday local time when he and his wife Hilaria spoke to a paparazzi group in Manchester, Vermont.

In an often tense conversation, which lasted about four minutes, the Baldwins berated the paparazzi and briefly clashed.

Baldwin stressed that he could not comment on the ongoing investigation into Hutchins’ death, citing instructions from the Santa Fe Country Sheriff’s Office, but he spoke about his relationship with the cinematographer.

“This is an active investigation into the death of a woman,” he said.

“She was my friend. The day I got on set and started shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director.

“We were a very, very well oiled crew making a movie together and then this horrible event happened.”

One of the paparazzi asked about Baldwin’s meeting with Hutchins’ husband, but couldn’t remember his name when phrasing the question.

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria talk to the paparazzi.

This elicited a furious response from Hilaria.

“Halyna, her name is Halyna,” Baldwin’s wife said.

“If you spend that long waiting for us, you should know his name.”

“Don’t you know his name?” Baldwin said, before confirming that he had met Hutchins husband Matthew and his 9-year-old son.

“I wouldn’t know how to characterize it. They are mortified,” he said.

Hilaria interrupted again, saying, “You guys, you guys. You know what, no specifics.”

Baldwin then turned to her and said, “Do me a favor, I’ll answer questions.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Archenemy in January 2020 in Los Angeles.

“The guy is overwhelmed with grief. There are fortuitous accidents on film sets every now and then, but nothing like that. It’s a one in a billion episode. So he’s in shock, he has an old son, he said.

The actor asked the paparazzi to stop following him now that he had spoken to them, saying “my kids are crying in the car”.

“As a courtesy, I came to speak to you. I am not allowed to comment on the investigation, I speak to the cops every day,” he said.

Residents of New Mexico attend a candlelight vigil in honor of director of photography Halyna Hutchins in Albuquerque.

“We sat down as a courtesy to talk to you, now please could you just stop following us. Just leave us alone. We gave you everything.”

He also expressed support for pressure to restrict the use of real guns on film sets.

The gunsmith had “no idea where the live bullets came from”

Baldwin’s comments come just a day after lawyers for gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reid shared a statement on Twitter, saying she wanted to “expose certain untruths that have been told to the media that have falsely portrayed her and slandered “.

In the statement, her attorneys said safety was her “number one priority on the set” and that she had “no idea where the live rounds came from.”

“Hannah and the prop master took control of the guns and she never saw anyone shoot live ammunition with those guns and she didn’t allow it either. They were locked up every night and lunch and it is impossible for any of them to go missing or be shot by crew members, ”the statement said.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed was a gunsmith on the set of Rust.

Gutierrez-Reid’s attorneys have claimed she was hired for two positions in the film, making her ability to focus on gunsmith work difficult.

“She fought for training, days to maintain guns and time to prepare for gunfire, but was eventually canceled by production and her department. The whole production became dangerous. due to various factors, including the lack of security meetings, “the statement said.

Her lawyers said she would speak more about the incident next week.

Gutierrez-Reid was reportedly accused by crew members of breaking basic safety protocols on the Montana set of Nicolas Cage’s The Old Way in August.

Cage even walked off the set yelling at Gutierrez-Reed after firing a gun without warning for the second time in three days, movie key Stu Brumbaugh told The Wrap.

“Make an announcement, you just blew my fucking eardrums!” Cage screamed before leaving in anger, Brumbaugh recalls.

Baldwin said he was holding out a “cold” weapon

Meanwhile, Rust’s deputy director Dave Halls revealed he didn’t check every barrel of the gun but “could have” before handing it over to Baldwin, according to the Daily Mail.

Halls reportedly told police he only checked three of the gun’s five chambers before handing it to Baldwin.

He told police that Gutierrez-Reed handed the gun to him, but he could not remember if she had “spun the drum” – protocol to show the gun is unloaded.

“David indicated that when Hannah showed him the gun before continuing the rehearsal, he only remembered three rounds,” a search warrant reads.

“He said he should have checked them all but didn’t and couldn’t remember if she had the drum spinning.”

According to an affidavit filed by investigators, Halls handed Baldwin the propeller pistol and shouted that it was a “cold pistol,” meaning it was not loaded with live ammunition.