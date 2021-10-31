Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak, making her debut with Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee, looks Bollywood ready. To concern





Hardy Sandhu’s’The song of Bijlee Bijlee came out, and actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari proved she was Bollywood-ready with this song. The song marks Palak’s first screen release. From the start of the song, we are introduced to Palak as a superwoman with magical powers. She helps Harrdy fight henchmen, makes him a dancer, takes him through different time zones and so on. While at first we mostly see her in a straight-faced, angry-faced avatar, it’s in the second half of the song that she sets the mood for an actor and takes control of the screen. She has style, personality and everything a Bollywood actor needs.

Watch Bijlee Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu-Palak Tiwari The song was sung by Harrdy Sandhu. The music for the track was composed by B Praak while the lyrics are written by Jaani. The song was performed by Arvindr Khaira. Sharing the song on her Instagram account, Palak confessed that she was obsessed with the track. “HE IS GETTING OUT NOW !!!!! Please take a look at it and give it all your love. I have been obsessed with this song for a month and am so excited to share it with all of you, ”she wrote. As soon as she shared the video, her friends and fans made adorable comments. “Cendrillonaaaaaaaa,” Vikas Kalantri wrote. Varun Sood commented, “SUPER HERO LANDING. Another comment on the photo read, “You did it my daughter.” Shweta Tiwari also shared the song on her social media profile. Earlier this week, sharing the song’s debut look, Shweta wrote, “Finally, it’s time to show off one of @palaktiwarii’s many looks from her very first music video! @Harrdysandhu s Bijlee Bijlee releases October 30 It was nothing short of a dream to work with legendary director @arvindrkhaira, perform on a song written by none other than @ jaani777 and music donated by @bpraak! Palak awaits the release of his first film Rosie The Saffron Chapter, which is billed as a horror thriller. The film is based on the real-life story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, an employee of a BPO company in Gurugram. The film was released on the parquet floor in December 2020 in Pune. “Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is a very special movie for me. It took me to do a lot of research to get under my character’s skin. But I had a great support system in the form of Vishal sir and Prernaa madam. I am really excited to launch the last program of the film. Time has passed very quickly! The teaser for the film released today gives a glimpse into Rosie’s world and I can’t wait to see how the audience reacts, ”Palak said earlier in a statement. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra.

