Aryan Khan case: NCB tries to get into media by targeting Bollywood, lawyer representing family Sushant Singh Rajputs says: The Tribune India

Chandigarh, October 31 Lawyer for the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in their legal dispute with Rhea Chakraborty accused the Narcotics Control Bureau of playing to gain public attention by dealing with cases against Bollywood figures , adding to the growing criticism the bureau is facing for a suspected drug. racket involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Senior lawyer Vikas Singh told NDTV that the office only picked up such cases to attract attention. “The NCB is very anxious to get into the media,” said an NDTV report citing it. “They target low users and in Delhi our kids tell us kids use drugs at parties. If that’s the NCB standard, they should also start raiding Delhi, where powerful people are, ”Singh told NDTV. “It’s not fair for them to just pick up Bollywood (Mumbai based Hindi film industry) and give Bollywood a bad name like Bollywood is filled with drug addicts. This is not the right attitude of the BCN. Instead of going after the big fish, they just distract people. “ Cruise drug case: model Munmun Dhamecha released from prison By the way, actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was investigated in connection with Rajput’s suicide, was among those whose names BCN took in his indictment in a special court. in connection with the death of Rajput. The NCB had accused Chakroborty and her brother Showik of being part of a “drug syndicate” and claimed that she was part of a conspiracy to procure and supply drugs. Aryan Khan released from prison after 22 days Singh was the lawyer for Sushant Singh’s father, KK Singh, in his legal battle against actor Rhea Chakraborty over the death of the Bollywood star in June 2020. Rajput’s suicide sparked a series of investigations into suspected drug links in the film industry, with NCB interviewing several industry figures. Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested for WhatsApp chats which NCB allegedly found in his phone during a raid on a luxury cruise in Mumbai on October 2. He was sent to Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai on October 8 and released on bail on Saturday. The Bombay High Court has set 14 conditions for his release on bail, which include handing over his passport to investigators, reporting to the office every week and no attempt to contact other suspects in the case, including his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha. Meanwhile, BCN found no drugs on him, but instead linked its entire investigation to WhatsApp chats as they prove his involvement in “illicit drug trafficking” and links to a drug cartel. foreigner. In a related but equally baffling development in the case, NCB area manager Sameer Wankhede, an Indian tax service officer from the 2008 batch who is leading the investigations, now faces allegations of extortion and harassment. irregularity in Aryan Khan case after a witness accused him of demanding gains in the case. Wankhede denied the allegations as “an attempt to derail the investigations” and addressed the Bombay High Court, which said authorities must give him three days’ notice before taking action against him.

