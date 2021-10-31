After Jovita Moore’s Death, Black Journalists Call Her “Legendary”





Shaynah Ferreiramet the Atlanta news anchor Jovita moore and told her that she hoped to be an anchor as big as she someday. Moore replied, “I believe in you, go for it.” The couple met at a National Association of Black Journalists conference in 2019, an industry gathering that Moore attended. His goal ? “Building young black journalists,” said Ferreira, presenter and reporter for Fox 29 Philadelphia. Dave Jordan, an Emmy-nominated journalist turned public affairs manager, agreed. t stop behind the presenter’s desk, she went to help the community. “ Moore, who had worked and presented for Channel 2 News in Atlanta since 1998, died Thursday, seven months after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. The longtime journalist was diagnosed with glioblastoma earlier this year and is survived by her mother and two children. Moore made an impact not only on news and viewers in Atlanta, but also on black journalists across the country who saw her as “an icon, a class act and a role model,” Ferreira said. Remembering Jovita Moore:Longtime Atlanta presenter Jovita Moore dies in battle with brain cancer “Jovita was shamelessly black and owned all that she was. Just by being her, she gave black journalists permission to be us. She walked in her excellence and showed us that we can do the same. “said Ferreira. She credits Moore with building an entire generation of black journalists who examined her career and “aspired to be like her.” Jewel Wicker, a freelance journalist, also saw Moore speak at an in-person NABJ event and was impressed with how Moore’s authenticity shone even more in person than behind the presenter’s desk. Before embarking on a career in journalism, Wicker drew inspiration from Moore. “I had the privilege of growing up in Atlanta and seeing black presenters like Moore on my screen. But she showed me how to be a reporter with kindness, grace and integrity,” Wicker said. “She showed all of Atlanta how to succeed with kindness and authenticity. She was legendary.” Moore’s legacy as a wonderful mother and journalist runs across the country, Wicker said. “She was legendary.” Jordan has called Moore a friend for over 12 years now and described her as a “gentle, honest and caring person.” After Moore’s death yesterday, Jordan said he was left in a fog and in shock as he dealt with the death of a woman who has helped shape the careers and lives of so many journalists. Moore also worked hard for her children and the faith-based organizations she supported, he said. It was in her nature to spread positivity and professionalism, and to help where she could, Jordan said. “I want to be remembered as the great friend that she was and as the great mentor to black journalists that she was,” Jordan said. “She had an open hand and heart and this is a huge loss to the industry, to Atlanta and the country.” Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

