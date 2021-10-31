Entertainment
Waynedale shocks Indian Lake 33-21
Headed down the road to play against the fourth-ranked team in Region 18, Waynedale made the trip worth it.
The 13-seeded Golden Bears endured a bowl of mud to knock out Indian Lake 33-21 and make the two-hour trip to Apple Creek much more enjoyable.
It’s definitely a huge win for the team and for the program, said Waynedale quarterback Peyton Lemon. We knew they were much better than us, but we trained all week and tonight’s game with the mindset: do your job, play with emotion and expect to win.
Games aren’t played on paper, Golden Bear coach Louie Stanley said. They are played and decided on the field.
It worked perfectly for the Golden Bears and for Lemon as he led the charge with four total TDs. He scored three times on the ground to help Waynedale take a 20-0 halftime lead.
Everyone was just doing their job, Lemon said. Our offensive line was blocking like crazy, our running backs were running hard, our receivers were catching the ball very well and our defense was all over the field.
It made it easy for me to focus on my work, Lemon added. Because I knew everyone was doing the same thing.
In the second half, Braden Hershberger scored 26-0 before the host scored twice to bring him down to 26-14. That’s when Lemon closed the casket with a six pick to extend the lead to 33-14 with 2:29 left.
Lemon ended his night with a pair of defensive interceptions, threw about 150 yards and ran for about 150 yards. His primary target as he has been all year, Josiah Raber finished with over 100 receiving yards and broke the school record for one-year catches with 64. This broke Dale’s record. Lemons established in 1986 of 63 captures.
Peyton was a top executive tonight, Stanley said. He kind of took over and Josiah has been a rock for the past three years. He grabs whatever is thrown at him, is sneaky after capture, and is bonkers for good.
As to how it all went tonight?
Our coaches did a great job of planning the game and preparing, Lemon said. The team just believed from the start, believed in themselves, our teammates and our coaches.
In what was easily the team’s biggest win of the year, Waynedale simply managed to pull through all phases of the game. As Stanley has eluded throughout the season, his moments like this are the ones his team have built for.
We’ve had some great wins this year, said Stanley. It’s still pretty awesome. This is one of the biggest upheavals to our program in the past 10 years and it’s so exciting.
The program needed it, he added. It’s really that junior and senior class. They have continued to work hard, believing in what we are saying and are now leaving a new legacy for the subclasses. These children play with heart and passion and it was in the spotlight tonight.
Next up for Waynedale is another road trip, this time to face Ottawa-Glandorf, who beat Chippewa 41-6 in the first round.
