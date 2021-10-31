Soni Razdan and Aahana Kumra on Ageism in Bollywood: “A Huge Struggle”





Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra are all set to take us through the lives of talent managers to Bollywood stars in their upcoming Call My Agent: Bollywood series. Prior to the show’s premiere, indianexpress.com had the opportunity to air the first three episodes of the show. In the very first episode, which features a cameo appearance from the very beautiful Dia Mirza, we’re told how Bollywood has no room for an aging woman as men in their 50s continue to dominate the box office. The term “ageism” is subtly hinted at, which has led us to ask actors about their Bollywood experience and whether they are afraid of not finding a job after a certain age.

“You can’t stop getting old. It is good to play certain roles at a certain age. There are perfect examples in the West. There’s Meryl Streep, George Clooney and Brad Pitt playing their age and it’s so beautiful and graceful to see them age so well on screen. I believe our industry is gradually moving towards that as well. Few of the roles were written for the elderly before. But now they are being explored, ”Ayush said. Aahana mentions that she has had the honor of working with great women regardless of their age, including Konkona Sensharma, Soni Razdan and Ratna Pathak Shah. The “proud” actor however recalled his fight as an outsider. “I did theater for a good ten years. At that time, I did not start working in television or in the cinema because I could not understand these mediums. In the movies, I got roles like heroine ki friend, heroine ki behen. They were really weird roles. On television, I was kicked out because I was not a “conventional Bahurani”. They would be like ‘She doesn’t seem to be listening to her saasuma.’ So by the time I started getting roles, or got my first movie job, I was already getting old. And then you realize that ‘oh my god I wish I was a lot younger and I would have done that part.’ “ However, she believes that OTT has changed the business. “Having said that, I’m thankful that OTT platforms don’t have to worry about just one movie or TV series. I also now have to watch an OTT platform that writes roles for women, telling stories about a middle aged woman or older. I don’t have to worry about turning 30, ”Aahana said, citing the example of Ratna’s role in Lipstick Under My Burkha and Soni’s role in Your Story. “For my film with Soni, Your Story, we went to Busan. After the screening was over, the Korean women bonded with our characters. So you realize that ageism is something that women all over the world have to face. But I have to mention that the role Ratna played in Lipstick has to be one of the most amazing parts. She played it with the utmost dignity for a 60-year-old woman. And what a beautiful story to tell at 60 years old that one does not stop living or that one does not just read the Bhagavad Gita! Soni Razdan agreed that getting a good role after a certain age can be difficult. “I find work today, but for many years I did not have a job for obvious reasons (alluding to age). In addition, there were too few roles available for mothers (at the time). So yeah, that (Bollywood) was completely biased towards men. Men could be 40, 50 and 60 and get really good roles, but women just didn’t have those opportunities. Fortunately, I have to say that has changed. But this is a recent change. So today I’m having the best time of my life, ”the actor said. “The stories don’t end just because you’re 60 or 50 or 70 or 80. The stories continue. Life goes on. So there is absolutely no reason why a woman of 60 or 65 or 70 should not play the lead role. I think this is really the time when ageism is let go. However, it is still a long way from women to get the kind of roles that men are approached for, ”Soni said. Adding to Soni, Aahana said, “I still think Bollywood really needs to improve their game because OTT platforms are stepping up to it. We have 20 year old girls having sex with 60 year old uncles. I’m sorry to use that word, but they are uncles. “There’s this obsession, this obsession with young people and they feel like most of the audience is young. This is no longer true thanks to streaming platforms. People of all ages watch content. The storytelling has changed over the past four years. The actors are having the best time. Look at the talent in our industry. Just normal people who become actors. It’s incredible, ”she concluded. Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra, as well as Rajat Kapoor, will feature in Call my agent: Bollywood, which premieres on Netflix on October 29.

