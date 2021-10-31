The Day of the Dead festival takes place in Los Angeles’ famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery

The Da de los Muertos (or Day of the Dead) festival returned to Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery for its 22nd year on October 30, where 40,000 people were expected.

This year’s festival consisted of two separate events with ticket office, “Dia de los Muertos” and “Noche de los Muertos”, where guests can enjoy cultural performances, art exhibitions, culinary vendors and much more. Again.

This year’s theme is the return of Quetzalcoatl, an ancient god of the Mayans and Aztecs who resurrects mankind from the underworld with his own blood.

“The theme of Quetzalcoatl’s comeback is to reflect on the idea of ​​the resurgence and return of you know, such a tumultuous time,” said Gabriel Avila, dance director for LA Day of the Dead.

For Tyler Cassity, co-owner and president of Hollywood Forever, it’s about welcoming the festivities.

“The 18 months before us have been really tough, and in many ways it’s been almost like a day of death every day, in the media in what we read and stay in our homes. So we come out with hope, and the symbol of our hope this year is Quetzalcatl, ”Cassity said.

The fragrant scent of marigolds, or cempaschil, was noticeable throughout the cemetery on Saturday, according to altar coordinator Angie Jimenez, who said she couldn’t wait for the annual festival’s biggest comeback since the coronavirus.

“I love that smell and I love that it floats in the air,” she told NPR.

Jimenez is responsible for overseeing the installations of ofrendas, commonly known as the altar or special table where a collection of important items is placed and assembled by families commemorating their deceased loved ones.

PARTY TIME: Dressed in traditional makeup and costumes, a woman participates in the Day of the Dead or Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday where families welcome the souls of their deceased loved ones for a brief reunion which includes food, drink and celebration.

Dressed New: Revelers in intricate traditional costumes take to the streets of Los Angeles, USA

Bones and Sun: A giant skeleton is seen under palm trees during a parade at Dia de los Muertos in Los Angeles

Shall We Dance: Dancers in death mask makeup perform traditional dances at the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles

Funky Scare: Aztec dancers take part in ritual dance procession through Hollywood Forever Cemetery to celebrate Dia de los Muertos

We have company: A recreation of a funeral procession by skeletons is displayed on a grave during Day of the Dead or Dia de los Muertos festivities at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles

This year’s number of altars will be limited from over 100 to just 80 for COVID-related reasons. However, that doesn’t matter to Jimenez, who still expects thousands of bright orange flowers, whose pungent scent comes from their leaves and stems, to be on display.

“An altar is just not complete without them. And if you believe what the Aztecs believed, then your ancestors need the scent to find you, ”she told NPR. She also said she would add a few dozen flowers to a personal family altar for her father and sister, who are buried at the cemetery.

“Our cempaschil display will be small in comparison,” she said, adding that some of the larger altars may carry thick, carefully assembled flower garlands that can potentially be over 50 feet tall, covered with altar structures. elaborate.

“I’m sure some will have thousands of flowers and when you approach them, Boom!” The smell is just going to hit you in the face, ”Jimenez said with a laugh.

“You love him or hate him because he is unlike anything else.” Lucky for me, I love it.

Colorful view: Marigolds, or cempaschil, were thick throughout Hollywood Cemetery Forever, which overlooks the famous Hollywood sign

A participant in a death mask wearing an elaborate head covering and wearing a white wedding dress walks among the graves at LA’s Hollywood Forever Cemetery

A boy in an office stands next to skeleton figurines surrounded by marigold petals

The roots of Da de los Muertos, which takes place on November 1 and ends on November 2, go back centuries in Mexico and some other Latin American countries, but to a lesser extent.

It is deeply linked to the pre-Hispanic Aztec rituals worshiping the goddess Mictecacihuatl, or Lady of the Dead, who allowed spirits to return to earth to be with the living members of their families. This tradition was mixed with the Roman Catholic observance of All Saints’ Day by the Spaniards when they conquered Mexico.

The celebration involves the creation of an altar with offerings that show photos of the dead, candles, bottles of mezcal and tequila, food, sugar skulls and cempaschil, the Aztec name for the marigold flower. originally from Mexico.

The scent of bright orange and yellow flowers is said to be a path to guide the souls of ancestors and lead them from their burial grounds to their family homes. The cheerful colors also add to the festive tone of the party, which, while speaking of death, is not gloomy but festive.

“It’s a mix of dark and solemn depending on when their loved one passed away. But also it’s festive. If you go to the cemetery there is also mariachi playing, ” Andrew Chesnut, professor of religious studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, told 8news.

Around 40,000 people are expected to attend today’s celebrations, day and night.

Celebrations including dancing, food and drink tasting are part of the Dia de los Muertos festivities. Pictured: A young mother and her baby daughter join a group of Aztec dancers in a ritual at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles

Spooky: Participant gets face makeup in preparation for Day of the Dead or Dia de los Muertos celebration at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles

Please note: a participant displays her makeup and hairstyle at the Dia de los Muertos festival on Saturday afternoon

Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the Day of the Dead celebration at Hollywood Forever