WATCH LIVE: Check out Brevard Beach conditions from Cocoa Beach Pier’s live webcam





CONSULT CURRENT SURF CONDITIONS ABOVE VIDEO: Find out what’s going on at the Cocoa Beach Pier, which stretches 250 meters above the Atlantic Ocean. and is built with over 2.5 miles of boardwalks and 270 stilts, each 40 feet in length. BREVARD COUNTY COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA Built in 1962 by local businessman Richard Stottler, the Cocoa Beach Pier is a Space Coast landmark. Stretching 800 feet above the Atlantic Ocean, the pier (originally known as the Canaveral Pier) was built with over 2.5 miles of boardwalks and 270 piles, each of 40 feet in length. From the start, the pier has been a favorite spot for locals and tourists alike and has undergone many changes over the years. Longtime locals remember the days of the early 1960s when visitors could drive their cars to the pier itself. The pier also provided a grandstand seat “for Mercury, Apollo and Space Shuttle launches near Cape Canaveral (known as Cape Kennedy” in honor of President John F. Kennedy between 1963 and 1973) . Famous astronauts such as Alan Shepard, the first American in space, are said to have visited the pier. Additionally, Cocoa Beach has become the surfing capital of the East Coast “and the pier has become the hub of surfing activity, attracting people like Dick Catri (widely regarded as the godfather of East Coast surfing”) , as well as Cocoa Beach natives and Kelly Slater, 11 times world champion. In fact, one of the first Ron Jon Surf Shops opened directly on the pier in 1963 (the small surf shop flourished and Ron Jon’s owner Ron DiMenna moved to a larger location at the current location. Ron Jon at State Road 520 and A1A). The first Easter surf festival was held in 1964. In the early 1970s, the pier was also home to a lively dance club called Asylum, which featured a dance floor with cosmic lights and live rock music. Many musical groups have performed at the Pier over the years, such as Bachman-Turner Overdrive, The Edgar Winter Group, The Beach Boys, A Flock of Seagulls, UB40, Ratt, Ziggy Marley, Maxi Priest and others. In 1983, the Pier underwent a $ 2 million renovation and expansion, which included the opening of the award-winning Pier House restaurant (now known as the Atlantic Ocean Grille). In 1984, the pier changed its name from Canaveral Pier to its current name, Cocoa Beach Pier. The first Cocoa Beach Fest was held at the Pier in 1989. Today, the pier attracts over a million visitors each year and is home to four restaurants, five tropical bars, souvenir shops and boutiques. The pier is also the site of hugely popular annual social, fundraising and surfing events. In the spring of 2014, David Siegel, President and CEO of Westgate Resorts, and his longtime partner Jim Gissy purchased the Pier from the original owners, the Stottler family. Both men have strong ties to the Central Florida region and look forward to continuing and enhancing the wonderful traditions of the Cocoa Beach Pier. In 2017, David Siegel and Jim Gissy invested more than $ 4 million to transform and reinvent the pier into a world-class tourist attraction suitable for families. The expanded Rikki Tikki Tavern, located 800 feet above the Atlantic Ocean, is one of Brevard County’s best dining experiences. CLICK HERE FOR THE NEWS OF THE COUNTY OF BREVARD

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spacecoastdaily.com/2021/10/watch-live-check-out-brevard-beach-conditions-from-the-cocoa-beach-pier-live-webcam-21/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos