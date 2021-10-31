Rolling Ray and his Boo Roland pack on the PDA before flying to Hollywood

Roommates, since he went public with his new relationship, Rolling radius gave his fans a taste of his new boo and he just posted another little taste on social media. Taking to Instagram, Rolling Ray posted a cute video of himself and his boyfriend Roland packing their bags on the airport PDA before taking off on a trip to Hollywood.

Just a few weeks ago, Rolling Ray finally decided to unveil her new boyfriend After eight months of dating and to prove the two are still okay, he posted a video of them all huddled and kissing just before boarding their flight to Hollywood.

In the video, Rolling Ray explains that they are heading to Los Angeles, as her boyfriend Roland places a kiss on her cheek and an even bigger kiss on her lips. The couple were also accompanied by a friend and the message was captioned, At the airport about to board, Hollywood here is Roland & ROLLING.

As we previously reported, Rolling Ray made her relationship official on Instagram by finally giving her fans a glimpse of her new boyfriend Roland with a post confirming their romance,

He captioned the written post, That Virgo & Pisces! Thanks for coming. I have been hiding from you for more than 8 months, MEET ROLLING & ROLAND. Ray didn’t give more details about his bae, but now that he’s made it public, hell will likely be keeping his fans up to date on his romance.

Want updates straight to your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!