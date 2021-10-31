Entertainment
Little Mix Confirms Talking To Jesy Nelson About Black Fishing | Entertainment
Little Mix had a “friendly and educational” conversation with Jesy Nelson about the ice fishing.
The ‘Boyz’ singer was reportedly criticized in text messages by her former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock for appropriating black culture and darkening her skin with a fake tan and changing her hair in the ‘Boyz’ video, and now the group has confirmed that they spoke to her about the difficulties in the way she presented herself, but insisted it happened before she stepped down last year.
Jade Thirlwall told Stella magazine: “We don’t want to talk about the video or be critical, but one thing we will clarify regarding the blackfishing situation is that Jesy was approached by the group in a very friendly and educational manner.”
And Leigh-Anne – who is also joined in the group by Perrie Edwards – insisted that black-fishing is “absolutely not acceptable.”
She said: “Capitalizing on aspects of blackness without having to endure the daily realities of the black experience is problematic and harmful for people of color.
“We think it is absolutely unacceptable to use harmful stereotypes. There is so much to be said on this subject that it is difficult to sum it up in a sound sample.”
But the “Sweet Melody” hitmakers don’t want to dwell on their feud with Jesy.
Jade said, “We don’t really want to linger because we have so much to celebrate as a threesome.
“We treated him in the best possible way and we got away with it.
Their comments came after Jesy recently admitted that she is no longer in touch with her former bandmates, but is hopeful that they can put their differences behind them in the future.
She said: No longer spoke. It’s sad but honestly there is no bad blood on my side, and I still love them in pieces and sincerely wish them all the best.
“I loved my time with them and we have the most amazing memories together, but it’s just one of those things that must take time, so who knows.
“To me, they’re still the sickest girl group in the world.”
