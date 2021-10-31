Director of Longmont, actor known for bringing the power of the stars to the stage

October 30 When local actors learned that Deborah Kay “Brie” Timms was directing a play, the audition lines stretched outside the Longmont Theater Company building and spilled onto Main Street.

Those who knew Timms have said her talent as an actress and director shines, whether on stage or off. Longmont’s wife, 66, died on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy for helping the local theater company start up and create shows that dazzled large crowds.

Timms played a pivotal role in the early years of theater when it was once a group of actors that formed the Potpourri Players. The actors first came together to mount productions to raise funds for the Longmont United Hospital to help purchase emergency supplies. After completing the fundraiser, the group decided to continue putting together coins for their community.

Timms has taken on a number of roles through the Potpourri players.

In 1991, the group reorganized into the Longmont Theater Company, having purchased the building at 513 Main Street, where the nonprofit is located today. Timms was one of the founders of the new Longmont Theater Company and was on the board of directors.

Faye Lamb, president of the Longmont Theater Company, said Timms had “contributed to the success of the theater company”.

Lamb, who was president of the theater company for about seven years, said Timms was not only a great actress and director, she was a great teacher.

Lamb described how long the test lines last when actors find out Timms is running a production.

“That’s how talented she was and how much the actors wanted to work with her,” Lamb said. “They wanted to learn from her. She taught like she led. She was truly a teacher.”

Timms’ sister Cynthia Sievert of Longmont said her younger sister was talented enough to take on any acting role.

Timms played Nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”.

“It was pretty fabulous,” Sievert said. “Whatever role you ask for, she could play anything heroine or villainous.”

In a production called “Boeing Boeing,” about a group of room attendants who are never home at the same time and unwittingly share a boyfriend, Timms played the housekeeper, designing her costume for ‘he grew more and more disheveled as his character grew more exhausted by the situation.

Judy Ernst, president of production for the Longmont Theater Company and a member of the board of directors, said she first met Timms about 40 years ago, when they were both part of Potpourri Players .

Ernst also spoke about Timms’ engagement as an actor.

“As an actress, Brie was very dedicated to making her role perfect,” Ernst said. “She studied her script a lot. She provided basic information. She was always very specific about how a costume could help her achieve this character.”

Ernst said Timms was just as detail-oriented when it came to directing and imagining the sets and costumes. Part of Ernst’s role at the Longmont Theater Company is to work in the wardrobe department. Ernst would meet with Timms to discuss what costumes would suit the actors based on the production Timms was directing at the time.

“She had an idea in her head of what she wanted her characters to look like,” Ernst said. “She would have her costume written. She was very special, but that’s what made her look good.”

Timms would help build sets, and although Ernst said she wasn’t good at swinging a hammer, she could “paint a storm.”

Timms in 2018 directed “Steel Magnolias,” a show about a woman who starts working in a small town salon with a tight nightclub of other beauticians. Timms didn’t want the actors to have to act out their work in the living room, so she requested that the living room be up and running.

“We had running water. We had hair dryers. We had hair rollers, all kinds of things,” Ernst said.

Timms’ productions drew large crowds of nearly 200 spectators, Ernst recalled. She has made dozens of productions, including “Cabaret”, “Jesus Christ Superstar”, “Noises Off!” “The Stranger,” “Ann Frank’s Diary,” “Aunt Mame,” “Dearly Departed,” and “Crimes of the Heart,” to name a few.

Sievert said she hopes her sister will be remembered for her talent. During her years with the Longmont Theater Company, Timms won numerous theater arts recognition awards, commemorating her skills as an actress, director and for best show of the season, said Sievert.

Timms has also shared his talents in other local theaters and has directed and performed in shows at theaters in Lafayette, Loveland and Berthoud.

“She will be sorely missed,” Sievert said. “She was a very special person.”