Russia hits new daily high coronavirus cases





MOSCOW Russia has recorded a new high daily number of coronavirus cases as most businesses in the country remain closed in an attempt to counter a week-long wave of infections. The National Coronavirus Task Force on Sunday reported 40,993 new infections from the previous day, up more than 700 from the previous record the day before. Russia recorded a new record of infections or deaths almost daily in October. The death toll reported on Sunday was 1,158, slightly down from Friday’s record 1,163. This brought the official death toll from COVID-19 in Russia to 238,538, by far the largest in Europe. More than 8.51 million infections were recorded in the country of 146 million during the pandemic. The task force only counts deaths directly caused by the virus. State statistics service Rosstat, which counts deaths from COVID-19 under broader criteria, released figures on Friday indicating a much higher toll. A d Rosstat counted 44,265 deaths in September caused directly by the virus, or in which it was a contributing cause or of patients suspected of having been infected. That would bring the death toll during the pandemic in Russia to around 461,000 by the end of September, nearly double the number of task forces. To contain the spread of the infection, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a period of non-work from October 30 to November 7, during which most state agencies and private companies must suspend their operations. Moscow introduced the measure from Thursday, closing kindergartens, schools, gymnasiums, entertainment venues and most stores, and limiting take-out or delivery restaurants. Food stores, pharmacies and businesses operating key infrastructure remained open. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues in Russia is limited to people with digital codes on their phones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will continue after November 7. . Unvaccinated people over 60 have been ordered to stay at home. A d The government is hoping that by keeping most people out of offices and public transport, the non-work period will help curb the spread of the virus, but many Russians have rushed to use the free time for seaside vacations. from the Black Sea or to travel to Egypt or Turkey. Authorities blamed the spike in infections and deaths on the slowing pace of vaccinations in Russia. About 51 million Russians, just over a third of the country’s population, were fully immunized on Sunday. Russia was the first country in the world to authorize a coronavirus vaccine in August 2020 and proudly named the coup Sputnik V to showcase the country’s scientific advantage. But the vaccination campaign has stalled amid widespread public skepticism blamed on conflicting signals from authorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news4jax.com/health/2021/10/31/russia-hits-new-high-daily-coronavirus-cases/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos