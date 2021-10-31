How Balram Jee Jha’s Daily Research Plot Became a Leading Platform for Entertainment News | AFN News





Previous story: Hurry up and find some amazing festive deals on Amazon Fashion & Beauty as the final days of the ongoing big Indian festival have begun! How Balram Jee Jha’s Daily Research Plot Became a Top-Rated Platform for Entertainment News Posted on October 31, 2021 DailyResearchPlot.Com, founded by Balram Jee Jha in 2019, has grown into one of the leading websites for entertainment, Hollywood celebrity gossip, and anime news in just two years. It was the vision of digital marketer and superhero movie and series enthusiast Balram Jee Jha with his partner Manjeet Mahato to pursue their dream of doing something in the field of content creation, their dream comes true. with their second company Daily Research Plot (DailyResearchPlot.Com) which is incorporated under their company Crisp Multimedia Solutions Pvt. Ltd. The website was their vision since 2017, which became reality in mid-2019. Daily Research Plot started with the vision to revisit various TV series, superhero universe movies, anime and K-Drama series that are broadcast on various online streaming platforms with only 10 team members. Later in 2020 various other sections like Gaming News and Technology were added and now the team has grown to over 50 in various cities of India. The website has over a million readers and is regularly ranked in Google Top Trends. This month, in October, the team began creating video reviews for their readers on their website and Youtube channel of the same name (Daily Research Plot). The modified content creation process and unique research and analysis method helped the team respond to visitors from all over the world, Balram Jha’s team leader qualities helped him grow the agency media at such a level. He worked for various media houses and advertising agencies to create content for top brands which helped him pursue his dreams which resulted in Daily Research Plot. Together with his friend and partner he also founded FTT Media where they planned dedicated websites for each genre of Anime News, Hollywood Gossips, Gaming and TV Series and two websites are already live. FTTAnime.Com and FTTTVPedia.com Balram Jee Jha story He was born in a very small village in Bihar and completed his higher education in Delhi and Bhopal. In college, he took a keen interest in Hollywood films and the comic book franchise, which increased with age, and decided to pursue his career in media and entertainment agencies. He worked for various prominent news agencies and advertising agencies before starting his own IT company Crisp Multimedia Solutions Pvt. Ltd with his college friend and partner Manjeet Mahato. Since then the duo have launched various successful businesses and Daily Research Plot is one of their latest and they are expanding it across all platforms from web search to Youtube to social media platforms.

