The accidental actor – news

The multi-faceted Mohan Kapur is set for its Hollywood launch with Ms. Marvel, an upcoming miniseries based on the Marvel comics. The shameless actor talks about breaking stereotypes and being the jack-of-all-trades.

Posted: Sun, Oct 31, 2021, 1:38 PM

You are the first Indian actor to star in a Marvel series. Are you excited?

Can you talk about your character? I was chosen as the first Indian actor to star in a Marvel series out of nowhere by a tweet. It was a pleasant surprise and my team ratified the news – and it looks like I am the one. I’ve always thought about keeping it simple and letting my work speak for itself.

The series is a comedy. The story revolves around a middle-class Pakistani immigrant family from New Jersey, United States. I play the father, Yusuf Khan, whose family consists of his wife Muniba Khan and their two children Amir and Kamala. The show is a representation of Asian culture and actors. It is the first time that one of the largest production houses in the world has woven the fabric of diversity. My character is warm, loving, affectionate, encouraging, lively and a lover of poetry. My daughter on the show, Kamala, stars as Ms. Marvel, and she is 18 years old.

Yes, it is exciting! The enormity has not yet reached me because during the filming, I considered it as a job. And more than that, I watch it with humility because a lot of people are sitting at home during the Covid-19 crisis, and I get a starring role in one of the biggest productions in the world.

Do you see a shift in the work ethic between Hollywood and Bollywood, especially with pandemic protocols?

In Hollywood, the Covid-19 protocols are insane. Whether we shoot or not, we are tested three times a week. Directors, actors, cameramen, production staff – all fall under the red zone.

The blue zone staff, which includes the rest of the crew who do not have to come daily, get tested twice a week. A mask and a shield must be worn by the actors at all times except when the director takes action!

It’s my experience with Marvel, which has a huge budget to support this vision of security. But they are fortunate to have the budgets to support this vision. Protocols aside, being a sci-fi fan and having grown up watching Stanley Kubrick, Ridley Scott and James Cameron movies, the experience was amazing!

Indian web series are becoming extremely popular around the world. What is your opinion on this?

I think the onslaught of web / OTT series is a boon to a lot of good actors who don’t get mainstream movie roles because it works on popularity (without giving it a negative connotation). The web series has given these actors a great opportunity to shine and find their voice in the profession. Moreover, these series do not respond to box office demands, but rather storytelling. So there are a lot of interesting things going on in the Indian OTT storyline, which is great.

Your professional career has been diversified. How did it happen?

I started my career in an advertising agency. While there I was in the service of an international confectionery brand at the time and it just so happened that another international brand was coming to India with one of their very famous chocolates. My client therefore wanted to counter this entry. We created a concept and presented it to the client. During the discussion and presentation of the script, my name was recommended for the publicity because the role was very close to my crazy sense of expression. As I was aware of the client research, I took on the role. The weird thing now is that no one remembers the ad, but they do remember me. The brand I maintained was Cadbury.

It made me famous and I started doing commercial theater. However, I switched from one advertising agency to another because I had creative independence at the time.

It was in the early 90s in India. The next big step was the emergence of satellite television in India. ZEE TV conceptualized a show called Saanp Seedhi and my ex-boss was making it using a multi-camera setup, a first in India. He asked me to be the host for the show. So this is it ! I did this every weekend. The show got mixed reviews at first, but grew hugely popular afterwards. As I became a popular face, I started to become an actor more seriously. I’ve been offered movies, TV shows, and even dubs for Hollywood stars. But dubbing is not as easy as it sounds. The voice is not everything; you have to time your dialogue according to the mood of the characters, the situation and base your tone on that. Having a baritone alone is not enough.

So, would it be okay to call yourself the accidental actor?

(Laughs) I’m an accidental whole. I’m an accidental publicist, an accidental actor, an accidental voice over artist. Everything just happened to me. Looking at my career path, everything makes sense to me now, from advertising and theater, modeling, game shows, TV and movies, and now live events as well. All in 30 years!

It’s a huge curve. Tell us about your visit to Dubai.

I have been coming to Dubai since 1993. Thanks to Saanp Seedhi I had a show at the Dubai India Club. And because I was famous, there was a huge turnout. It was my first live event. Now we are working on a quiz for schools in Dubai that I will be running. Children in this country take education very seriously, and the quizzes are kind of a challenge that keeps them going.

You have worked alongside many big names in Bollywood. Which do you prefer?

I’m a fan of all the big stars Amitabh Bachchan, of all the Khans. But in their company, I never felt overshadowed by them. In my experience, the taller the star, the more humble she is. It’s incredible!

How would you describe yourself in a few words?

I am a homebody. I’m also humble because I really believe that if I’m doing a Hollywood project today, I must have done a really good job. It’s a cliché to say this, but what made me realize the extent of my humility was the Marvel series. I learned a new term when I was in Hollywood from one of the junior actors. She asked me how I had received the role in the series to which I immediately replied that the universe had entrusted me with this role. She responded by saying, it’s called the survival complex. You feel that you don’t deserve it and that his luck has played its part. How not to deserve it? Something has made it possible for you to be here at the right place at the right time. It made me think that since intangible force cannot be quantified, you have nothing else to turn to – you turn to the concept of God, the almighty, the omnipresence, the creator. . So, in a nutshell, I am a word.

What are your upcoming projects in the coming years?

I play in a film, which launches the son of actor Danny Denzongpas. It’s a big budget action packed movie where I play a very interesting character. I’m a little shocked by this one. On top of that, there’s Ms. Marvel which will be released in 2022.