Octavio Ocaa shared the set with this famous Hollywood actress
After the terrible news of the death of Octavio OcaaThe entertainment world and all fans of the young actor were devastated. However, beyond the tragic events, social networks were inundated with very significant fragments of the artist’s career; Among them, her collaboration with one of the most famous Mexican actresses of the moment: Eiza Gonzlez.
It was in 2007 when Ocaa took part in the youth soap opera Lola once. It was about Lola (Eiza) who once got to know Alexander (Aarn Daz), who offered her to work as a housekeeper in the Von Ferinand mansion. According to the plot, the artist meets quite mischievous children there: 8-year-old Otto played by Octavio; Boris, 12, Marion, 14, and twins Archie and Marcus, 17.
Faced with this situation, the character of Eiza dealt with the little jokes until she gained their trust. Also, at some point, the young people find out that Lola was running away to sing with her band, so the babysitter is forced to take them with her.
Ah, the von ferdinands find joy, the love they lacked in their luxurious life and, with the support of Eiza’s character, they form their own musical group.
Octavio’s life on television began when he accompanied his twin sisters, Bertha and Ana Leticia, on the recordings of Family with Chabelo, where they were part of the Chiquillos y Chiquillas section. On one of these occasions, the little red-haired boy was discovered by Eugenio Derbez.
Ah, after captivating the actor with his particular sense of humor, he received an invitation to participate in a casting: My sisters living in a sketch with Chabelo and I accompanied them, what they were doing caught my attention. and I was ambitious, I liked who had the money and they compare video games and electronic devices, continued in an interview with Los Angeles Times.
I met Eugenio and I told him: it’s you who spells like Longe Moco, as a fan, and I imitated him and I caught his attention. I told him I wanted to make money and take action, he took me and I stayed, he recalled for the same media.
During the casting, the red-haired boy convinced Csar Bono, who plays Frankie Rivers in the comedy Neighbors, and the producer, Elas Solorio, to give him a role in the comedy that had just been played.
Cesar Bono and Solorio told me that they had already chosen me for the last test, but they auditioned with two other children. Caesar had just died a friend named Octavian, and he asked me to be with him because we were curious and reminded him of his friend, save.
Over the years, the red-haired boy whose phrase was I Don’t Want to Be an Actor, gave up his role on the show and made other activities in his life, like sports, a priority.
The actor has returned to the screen in recent seasons. This time with his character adopting adult life. Besides having a love interest and being engaged in marriage.
