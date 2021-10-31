Turnovers doom Villanova in costly setback for William & Mary – Delco Times

RADNOR A week after having played their best game of the season, Villanova put in their worst performance in some time. It turned out to be costly for the No.4 Wildcats.

William and Mary took advantage of four turnovers and two costly penalties to a 31-18 victory at Villanova Stadium on Saturday, which saw the Wildcats lose exclusive possession of the first place in the CAA.

Villanovas’ loss, coupled with James Madisons 45-21 win over Elon, propelled JMU to first place, a half game ahead of the Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 CAA) and Tribe (6-2, 4-1). The Dukes have five league wins and one October 9 loss to Villanova.

You won’t win the game no matter who you play in this league if you have four turnovers against and only one in your favor, Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said. I don’t know what the penalty situation was, but it wasn’t great. I think I was late on the penalty shootout. And when you look at possession time, they had it for almost 40 minutes at our 20s, so our defense has been on the court for too long. And we played a few plays there and we missed them and they played there and they made them.

It was the total domination of the tribe. William and Mary knocked out Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith four times and turned them into 10 points. The Tribe played 21 more games than Villanova and enjoyed a nearly 2-1 advantage in possession time (39:13 to 20:47) while going for 258 yards. That’s the most rushing yards allowed by the Wildcats since Stony Brook ran for 263 in a 20-10 victory in the first round of the 2012 FCS playoffs.

Brandon Yoder did the most damage. He ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Malachi Imoh added 70 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Darius Wilson ran for 33 yards and a score.

They were playing the same game over and over again, said linebacker Forrest Rhyne. It’s just hard for our specific plan to stop it. We just need to be better, stronger up front. They made us go more horizontally and in our defense we want to be vertical.

The tide turned early when Villanova looked like the tribe came to a halt before a first try on their second possession, but an unsportsmanlike penalty kept the race alive. JT Mayo scored on a 23-yard rush three plays later to give William and Mary a 7-3 lead they wouldn’t give up.

While the Tribe offensive buzzed, the Villanova offensive could do nothing. The Wildcats have gone punt, interception, punt, punt, interception, interception, punt, interception, punt on their next nine possessions. Two of these interceptions took place in William & Mary’s territory.

We started off slow and tight, said Todd Summers. It was difficult to set up, but we were confident in our attack and would learn from it and rebound next week and have the chemistry and success that we usually have.

Villanova’s racing game never started. The Wildcats rushed for 39 yards to the season low after scoring a record 297 yards in a 44-0 win over Rhode Island last week.

They sometimes loaded the box, Ferrante said. They’ve done a great job getting out of blocks at other times, and when you look at possession time they’ve passed us so you’re not going to set anything consistently when they have 20 more plays and have the ball. 20 more minutes when we do.

Villanova finally reached the end zone in the fourth quarter when Smith hit Jaaron Hayek with a 15-yard touchdown pass. Smith added a one-yard run to close the scoring.

In other actions:

Williamson 26, CAPP Academy 8 >> The Mechanics used two runs in the fourth quarter to end the 120th season in program history on a winning note.

Leading 14-8 midway through the final period, first-year linebacker Chris Sheffer (Cardinal OHara) returned a 42-yard interception for a touchdown, and senior offensive tackle Shane Luedtke (Sun Valley) recovered a fumble in the end zone for a score in order to preserve the victory.

Senior quarterback Anthony Ellis (Sun Valley) threw a pair of touchdown passes. He joined Pat Bond on a 55-yard run to give the mechanics a 7-0 lead. Ellis threw a nine-yard pass to Garrett Watkins to make it 14-0.

First-year defensive end Joe Kelly (Cardinal OHara) had another monster game with 12 tackles, including four for losses, two sacks and four rushes. Sheffer finished with two interceptions and six tackles.