I don’t have a Bollywood dream. For me, TV is the ultimate, says Vivian Dsena who is back in service after two years.





After a two-year gap, Vivian Dsena is set to return to television with the Sirf Tum show. It’s a love story that’s different from what he’s done so far. He says, I’ve done a lot of romantic sagas, but the flavor of this one is different from my previous shows. The way my character expresses his love for his people is quite unique. I wanted to explore a new facet of the artist in me. The actor admits that staying home while waiting for a good project to materialize was intimidating. He shares, Most of us were sitting at home for almost a year due to the pandemic. It can be frustrating for any human being because we are created to socialize as well. But we have to pull ourselves together and move on. Many artists, with the aim of exploring new territories, have tried to switch to OTT. Has he ever thought of trying a new medium, including Bollywood? First come, first served. This project came to me before other offers, so I accepted it. Besides, I’m not someone who has a Bollywood dream, and in fact, I never had one. It is not always obligatory for an actor to lay his eyes on Bollywood as the ultimate destination. For me, television is the ultimate. I am happy and satisfied with what I do and with the medium I have been associated with for so many years. If I wasn’t, I wouldn’t have been a decent actor, he replies. Also recluse on social networks, Vivian has become a little active when it comes to posting photos or sharing her thoughts. But he tells us not to confuse it with an attempt to increase his audience. He says, I don’t believe in paying attention to social media because an artist has to prove their mettle on screen and not on Instagram. If someone has 10 or 20 million followers, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re a better actor than someone with fewer followers. Social media agar ke hisaab getting casting ho rahi hai toh mujhe dedh-do saal ke baad show milna chahiye kyunki mother se zyada after wale bahut saare log hain.



He adds, I don’t mean to demean anyone, but I’m often stunned by the craze of having a certain number of followers. I’ve seen people lose sleep if someone else has more followers than them! Social media cannot be the yardstick for your talent or your success. I also feel like it’s an unrealistic aspiration. Those who only focus on social media, I don’t call them actors. They are social media influencers. READ ALSO:

