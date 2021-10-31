The week on TV: Colin in black and white; The outlaws; The long call; Universe | Television

Pollock in black and white (Netflix) | netflix.com

Just look at footage of then-President Donald Trump featuring Colin Kaepernick (HES LICENSEED!) Four years before George Floyd’s murder, Kaepernick began to sit and sit down. kneel in NFL games during the US National Anthem, protesting racial injustice and police brutality. Polarizing public opinion, he found himself unsigned at the end of the 2016 season and immersed himself further in civil rights activism.

Netflix’s new six-part series Pollock in black and white, co-created by Ava DuVernay (Selma; When they see us) and written by Michael Starrbury (When they see us), is an ambitious mix of biography, sitcom, and controversy that focuses on Kaepernick’s high school years in Turlock, California. Colin (well played by Jaden Michael), who is obsessed with becoming a quarterback, is the adopted mixed-race son of loving, though racially naïve, white parents: Nick Offerman without the Parks and recreation stain, alongside Mary-Louise Parker in mom jeans.

What could all turn out to be a bit of Wonder Years: Locker Room Edition is run through by Kaepernick himself crushing episodes to make Ted Talk-style observations on structural racism. An imposing and adapted figure, it covers everything from aggressive black hairstyles to the societal devaluation of black beauty to the white privilege of the daring of whiteness that young Colin gradually realizes he does not have, that ‘he is speechless in hotel lobbies or driving his father’s car. I assumed [my parents] the privilege was mine, Kaepernick muses. I was going to experience a rude awakening.

It’s a daring approach, with a myriad of diversions: hip-hop, historical black figures, Trumps chewing rants, where his face takes on a seductive shade of boiling Lucozade. Sometimes the half-hour episodes get too hectic and busy, and over time Kaepernick repeatedly emphasizes his teenage preference for football over a lucrative future in baseball (memo to Mr. Kaepernick: credit the audience for getting it the first time). I am not convinced that Pollock in black and white is as interesting or groundbreaking as its subject matter, but it works as a starter set of complex racing problems for young sports fans.

It’s not every day that you see Christopher Walken strolling around a community project in Bristol. And then: Joe Pesci blowing in the arenas of Birmingham? New six-part dramatic comedy from BBC One The outlaws, with, co-written and directed by Bristolian Stephen Merchant (Office; Supplements; Hi girls), certainly didn’t skimp on the cast: Dolly Wells, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Darren Boyd, Gamba Cole, with Claes Bang and Richard E Grant to come. The premise is that seven fry offenders have come together to renovate a building as a community service in Bristol. So far, so old, tied to the earth Unsuitable. Rani, a good studious Asian girl turned shoplifter, played by Rhianne Barreto, observes: Everyone’s a type: right-wing blower, left-wing militant, celebutante, devious old man. There’s also Merchant as a dweeb lawyer and Jessica Gunning as an unofficial overseer, who inevitably reminds Gareth of Office, with an additional civic authority.

Christopher Walken in The Outlaws. Photograph: BBC / Big Talk / Four Eyes

I wondered if the power of the Hollywood star of Walkens would overwhelm things, but in the overloaded opening, her thug barely got a peek. While some jokes worked, others didn’t: the one about working harder than a prostitute with two mattresses was worthy of Jeremy Clarkson (and no, getting it out of Walkens mouth. doesn’t make it funnier). When another (unrelated) theme of sex workers pops up in the second episode (both are available), it starts to get scary.

Merchant has charted his own course since working with Ricky Gervais, but in the Outlaw opener, too many genres are crudely put together: comedy, crime, heartwarming drama, weird gang transition Top Boy territory. The second episode, however, is a significant improvement (funnier, tighter). I’ll be sticking around, especially for Walkens’ mini-break in Transylvania of a face floating incongruously around Bristol.

Crime novelist Ann Cleeves appears to have colonized British crime drama with Vera, with Brenda Blethyn, BBC Ones Shetland, with Douglas Henshall, and now The long call. Showed for four consecutive nights last week, and set amid the chalky harbors of Devon, this adaptation of the Cleevess book of the same name by Kelly Jones stars happily married gay sleuth Matthew Venn (played by Ben Aldridge), who is brought back to his roots, first by the death of his father, then by a man found dead on the beach.

The situation is complicated by the fact that Venn fled the ultra-religious cult adjacent to the Amish (and homophobic) of his childhood, led by a menacing Martin Shaw, to whom his mother still belongs (a veiled Juliet Stevenson) and who appears to operate a strict oatmeal / wet gravel shades only dress code.

Anita Dobson, Nia Gwynne and Juliet Stevenson in The Long Call. Photograph: ITV / Rex / Shutterstock

The long call suffers from being convoluted. Suspicious types (Shaw, Stevenson, Neil Morrissey, Anita Dobson, Siobhn Cullen and more) and hidden motivations (hit and runs, spousal control, pregnancies, thwarted love) abound to the point of plot saturation. Still, there’s a lot to be enjoyed in Aldridge’s sleek, sluggish performances, especially when offset by Pearl Mackies’ fiery fire as a detective partner.

Messianic: Brian Cox. Photography: BBC

Speaking of sinister religious cults, is prominent physicist Brian Cox considering leading one? I ask, because there were times during the opening episode of Universe, his new five-part BBC Two series on the origin story of the cosmos, when his performance (still dramatic at the level of the Marvel movie trailer) bordered on the biblical Old Testament. In Cox’s world, it’s all about collisions between galaxies, devouring black holes, Nasa’s Parker solar probe being the first spacecraft to hit a star and the first stars being volatile and violent giants. As for the sun, it is creator and destroyer and will die in about 5 billion years.

In Universe, all of that comes with the kind of overworked, ultra-cosmic visuals that make you think what it must have been like to be trapped screaming at a Jean-Michel Jarre concert, verse Oxygen. For all of this, Cox has an undeniable superpower: he takes the complex desperately and simplifies it, so everyone can figure it out. I know that’s what documentaries are Assumed do, but they don’t always succeed, do they? Brian Cox does it, messianic delivery and everything.

What else am I looking at

Stand Firm: Footballs Windrush Story

(ITV)

Poet Benjamin Zephaniah’s documentary (first broadcast on BT Sport 3) explores British football’s debt to Caribbean migration. Informative, frank, with interviewees including John Barnes and Tyrone Mings, his 90 minutes of British black sport history.

Stath rents apartments

(Channel 4)

Jamie Demetrious Bafta-garlanded’s third series shoots as a clumsy North London rental agent. Faced with impending fatherhood, Stath is an incompetent fantasist from the British school of comedy Frank Spencer. A sitcom to be applauded for its provocative stupidity.

Schoolgirl Oly (Nathalie Morris) gives birth in Bump. Photograph: Rough Diamond Roadshow

To bump

(BBC One)

An Australian comedy series starring Nathalie Morris as an ambitious schoolgirl derailed by pregnancy. Sweet, gritty, multicultural (the schoolboy father is Chilean), I started to watch and I couldn’t stop. What looks like Juno: Down Under ends somewhere quite differently.