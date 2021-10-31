Aryan Khan Saga, Wankhede Charges Raise Questions About Past NCB Cases





No instances where Bollywood celebrities have been summoned for questioning taken to logical conclusion



Aryan Khan’s arrest and bail in a drug case and subsequent allegations about the functioning of the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC), particularly its area manager Sameer Wankhede, have raised questions about past cases of the agency. A leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had pointed out that none of the high-profile cases where Bollywood celebrities were summoned for questioning had led to its logical conclusion. Instead, they are all under investigation or the trial has yet to start. Read also: The hunter is captured by game | Aryan Khan, Sameer Wankhede and a political fight In 2020, the BCN led by Mr Wankhede intervened to investigate the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and arrested his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly supplying him with drugs based on his conversations. WhatsApp. In the following months, 33 individuals including the actor were arrested by the BCN. A year later, the majority of the 33 people arrested, including Ms Chakraborty and her brother Showik, have been released on bail while six others remain in jail. The NCB filed an 11,700-page indictment sheet in March 2021, but the trial has yet to begin. After Ms Chakraborty’s arrest, prominent actors including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Rakul Preet Singh were questioned by the BCN who claimed they cracked down on drug trafficking in Bollywood. Opinion: Should the NDPS law be amended? The agency seized the actors’ cell phones and even sent them for forensic investigation. No confirmation of receipt of a report was made by the agency. All the actors denied having used drugs and no arrests were made in this case. A year later, the case has stalled because even an indictment has not been filed by the NCB. Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of actor Arjun Rampals, was arrested in October 2020 for suspected drug possession. He too was released on bail in December 2020. A year later, in September 2021, he was again arrested in Goa by the BCN in connection with a case of seizure of a small amount of hashish and smuggling. . In August 2021, the home of actor Armaan Kohlis was raided by the NCB, a day after drug trafficker Ajay Raju Singh was arrested. Mr. Kohli was questioned and arrested. Officials said a small amount of the drug was found at his home. In October 2021, his request for bail was rejected by the NDPS special tribunal.

