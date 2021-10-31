Entertainment
NCB scarecrow prepares Bollywood shraadh
For, among those on the ship on October 2 was Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri, as well as a few others from the world of glam entertainment.
Truly, an “intoxicating” vibe for the high-profile NCB operation, a first on a luxury cruiser in India, and it carried a lot of the big names, but barely a worthy amount of drugs.
Amid national fury and international attention, Wankhede zoomed in to grab a total of 20 suspected junkies by their collars and toss them into the dungeon, while basking in the reflected glory.
It has been over a year since Wankhede, 42 (IRS 2008), was delegated to the IPS-dominated NCB for the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput – he jumped head first with strikes surgery to “uproot the drug citadel in Bollywood and Bombay”.
Many well-known names like Arjun Rampal, Rhea Chakravorty, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, comedy couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya, Armaan Kohli and the latest, Aryan Khan, have been trapped. in his net, and at one point, he even approached in a tantalizing way the “girebaan” (collar) of Karan Johar.
Earlier, while passing through customs at Mumbai Airport, Wankhede tried his hand at his favorite glamor game – cornering / detaining people like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Mika Singh, Minisha Lamba, Vivek Oberoi, Ram Gopal Verma, etc., and even once the gold-silver 2011 Cricket World Cup trophy, which was “released” after the BCCI spat out the tariffs !
Far from when the NCB was a ghost, its name was rarely heard in public – like the arrest of actor Fardeen Khan in 2001 – compared to the daily parade of a masquerade now, akin to a “saas series. -bahu “.
If Wankhede was hoping for a slap or a promotion, there was some disappointment – this time loopholes were suddenly revealed in both anti-drug actions and intentions, the BCN’s reputation in tatters – and the hunter became the hunt.
The dreaded Bollywood name suddenly came under scrutiny as Nationalist Congress Party minister Nawab Malik single-handedly searched the super-sleuth – to dig into the credibility of the NCB.
Like a thirsty bloodhound, the bearded and bespectacled Malik coldly launched a series of exposures to prove that Wankhede’s actions were “farjic” (fraudulent) strikes – unearthing “independent witnesses” linked to the Bharatiya Janata party, his unsavory friends, a wanted criminal, false caste certificate, religious references, etc., which shook the officer.
While Aryan Khan sat in a vise for 29 nights, Wankhede spent sleepless nights, ran from one NCB probe to another, knocking on the doors of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, DGP Sanjay Pandey, COP of Mumbai Hemant Nagrale, NCSC, NDPS Special Court and Bombay High Court.
Maha Vikas Aghadi’s government has screamed scandal over Wankhede’s unceremonious attempts to perform Bollywood’s last rites and exorcise his spirit in other glamor-dried places like Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh.
Some politicians like Shiv Sena’s Kishore Tiwari have accused him of a “danga” targeting movie figures to help roost his wife Kranti Redkar-Wankhede – a Marathi actress – as Bollywood barely nods.
There are other questionable firsts – how crucial “witnesses” are exposed to the public, which can seriously hamper the generally covert and sensitive operations of the NCB with global ramifications now, witness claims without Previous extortion offers with the name of Wankhede thrown, or the charges and investigations he now faces from various quarters.
As is common knowledge, the real ‘drug bunkers’ are not in Bollywood, but on the outskirts of Mumbai and the overzealous James Bonds of the NCB might take on the tough challenge instead of ‘booing’ easy targets. in the glamor industry.
A sinister Malik warned of more aces up his “kurta” sleeve, vowing that “picture abhi baaki hai” will not end until after Wankhede’s dismissal and prison.
With many BJP leaders openly supporting him, only time will tell if Wankhede is a political puppet or a pure patriot.
