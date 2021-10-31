Diljit Dosanjh talks about his Bollywood experience: “I don’t want to be a Bollywood star”





He made it clear that he had no desire to become a Bollywood celebrity, but loved music. “No superstar can tell me that this music won’t work or that another song will work better,” Diljit remarked, adding that none of it worked on him. In “Udta Punjab” Diljit Dosanjh made her Bollywood debut alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Since then he has starred alongside Anushka Sharma and Taapsee Pannu in numerous films. According to recent information, however, the actor and singer has declared that he has no desire to become a “Bollywood celebrity”. Diljit, whose single “Lover” has obsessed Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, made the news Monday when he chose to remain silent on his thoughts on the Hindi film industry and its stars. When asked if he enjoyed his time in Bollywood, the celebrity replied, to everyone’s amazement, that he “would rather remain silent”. He went on to say that Punjab artists are self-sufficient and that gives them a lot of freedom. He believed that music was a place where he could create whatever he wanted because no one could stop him. Film Companion reported that Diljit said, “And he doesn’t care about getting a job in Bollywood.” The 37-year-old actor-singer was also asked about his work in Hindi cinema. “If he talks about it, it will become an important thing,” he said, according to reports.

“You better stay away from it all,” he continued. “Everything is revealed through our eyes. Using words is not necessary. And cinema is the type of medium where it is not necessary to have lines. our face, our expressions and our eyes are all things that reveal everything about us. No one fascinates him, not an actor, not a director, not a single person. In their own homes, they can be celebrities.

Maybe he should have said it before, Diljit continued. Source: www.news18.com Read also: Did you know? Veteran singer Asha Bhosle once wanted to stop singing; Here’s what happened next Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and not those of IWMBuzz.

