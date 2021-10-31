Puneeths blood pressure and heartbeat were normal: the doctor who first examined the actor on October 29





Puneeth Rajkumar visited Dr B Ramana Rao on October 29 after his training and complained of fatigue. The doctor referred him to Vikram Hospital after noticing tension in his ECG.

The death of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar at the age of 46 from a heart attack sent shockwaves across the state and beyond. The actor was reported to have gone to the gym on Friday, October 29, and complained of discomfort before his workout. He continued his training and it is suspected that he suffered a heart attack while exercising. After the gym, Puneeth Rajkumar had visited his doctor B Ramana Rao around 11:20 am. The doctor reportedly said Puneeth complained of being tired but had no chest pain. But the doctor referred him to Vikram Hospital after noticing tension in his ECG. Speaking to News First, Dr Ramana Rao said he immediately examined Puneeth when he and his wife Ashwini entered his clinic on Friday. Puneeth had completed a workout and also did boxing exercises that day, according to the doctor. After the exam, Dr Rao found that Puneeth’s blood pressure and heart rate appeared to be normal and her lungs were fine. However, he observed that Puneeth was sweating and therefore decided to proceed to an ECG immediately. It was then that Dr. Rao discovered a strain in the ECG. Immediately, Puneeth was transferred to Vikram Hospital, he said. Speaking to TV9, Dr Rao said Puneeth was sent to the hospital in his car, lying down to reduce the strain on his heart. According to Dr Rao, Puneeth reached the hospital five minutes after leaving the clinic. When asked about the cause of the actors’ rapid deterioration, Dr Rao told TV9 it was called sudden death. According to Dr Rao, it is not known why this happens, but he said it is most likely because the heartbeat becomes very irregular, leaving it unable to supply blood to the brain and other vital organs. Dr Rao said that when such a thing happens, even if the patient is in intensive care, it is very difficult to resuscitate him and the chances of survival are very slim. Dr Rao said Puneeth had no underlying health issues. Appu was not diabetic, not hypertensive, he was not taking any medication. With such clean habits and the fact that he was young, I confidently sent him to Vikram hospital, thinking he will be fine despite the strain displayed on the ECG, Dr Rao told TV9. He further told the channel that sometimes sudden death can occur from excessive exercise. But he said he didn’t believe that was the case regarding the death of Puneeth Rajkumars This could not have happened in Puneeth as he was exercising regularly. He knew exactly that he had to do so many reps, so many boxing, etc. His body was used to it, he wasn’t straining his body. It has been a routine for him for many decades, Dr Rao told TV9.

