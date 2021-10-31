Actor Will Smith reveals he had thoughts of suicide in the past

Hollywood star Will Smith recently revealed that there was a time when he wanted to end his life. In the new trailer for his fitness docuseries Best shape of my life, Smith spoke about his battle with suicidal thoughts and he overcame the particular phase.Welcome to the Earth: Will Smiths Journey Around the World trailer is visually stunning in National Geographic’s Disney + Original series (watch video).

“Exposing my life and so much that people don’t know about me… the one time in my life that I thought about suicide,” Smith said in the trailer.

It is not known when the actor had thoughts of suicide. The YouTube docuseries focus on the Grammy-winning actor’s fitness and health journey.Will Smith Birthday Special: From Independence Day to the Bad Boys, 10 Actor Quotes to Discover.

The first two episodes of Best shape of my life will debut on Nov. 8, a day before his memoir is released, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The remaining four episodes will air daily on Will Smith’s official YouTube channel.

