Indian actor Harish Patel opens up about celebrity culture ahead of his big Hollywood break on “Eternals”

Image Credit: GN Archives

Veteran Indian actor Harish Patel has been fortunate enough to work with some of Hollywood’s biggest names such as Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan among many others in the upcoming superhero movie Eternals and he can’t not believe in his luck. The 68-year-old, who has worked in Bollywood films such as Mohra, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Kanti Shahs Gunda and Zubeidaa’s cult film, spoke about the difference he has seen in star culture on international sets compared to Bollywood. . Harish Patel and Kumail Nanjiani in ‘Eternals’

Image Credit: IMdB

There is no star here (internationally). They are so simple, grounded and humble. They are just meticulous professionals, Patel said. They don’t have in mind that I am a star, what I have the impression that there are (in Bollywood) in certain stars have in mind that I am a star, I am a big star. It seems that with their entry only. The way they come to the sets. Harish plays a manager, the character of Kumail Nanjianis is a Bollywood star and a superhero named Kingo in the upcoming Marvel movie. The Indian actor says the Pakistani-born actor-comedian pulled off the Hindi movie star style in Eternals. Marvel’s Eternals

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Kumail Nanjiani portrayed him very well in Eternals. The Bollywood star that shows in his face … the way he nailed it is amazing. Kumail is an incredible actor, he added. Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao, who won the Oscar for Best Director this year for Nomadland, is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be released on November 5. Actress Angelina Jolie arrives at the premiere for the film “Eternals” in Los Angeles, California, United States on October 18, 2021. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

Image credit: Reuters

It also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, along with Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Oscar winner Angelina Jolie. In the movie, Patel shared screen space with all Hollywood personalities except Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington. I am almost with everyone in the scenes. Unfortunately, I don’t have a scene with Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington. I’m with everyone, he said. So how did it go with Jolie? Angelina Jolie at the “Eternals” Los Angeles Premiere

When we’re working at this time, it doesn’t matter how tall a person you’re sharing screen space with. These people are so grounded and humble. They don’t even have in mind that they are such great people. We all helped each other by working. He thanks Zhao for informing and helping him. And when you have a director like Chloe Zhao, who explained everything to you at the start, you don’t have to put up with any tension or stress. This is reflected in the film. The actor still pinches himself to believe his luck. I suddenly joined this great and amazing movie and still can’t believe it.

